South Korea aims to ban dog meat as public pressure rises against the government

South Korea might consider a ban on dog meat after public outroar.

Animal rights activists have asked for the ban for a long time. Ruling People Power Party's policy chief Yu Eui-dong said:

“It is time to put an end to social conflicts and controversies around dog meat consumption through the enactment of a special act to end it.”

The government of South Korea and the ruling party said that they would bring the legislation this year to enforce the ban on dog meat and expect the opposition to support the move.

Ban on Korean dog meat is a major move

Agriculture Minister Chung Hwang-keun assured that the ban would be implemented as soon as possible. People working in the industry would be given assistance to close their businesses and move to a new profession, he added.

First Lady Kim Keon Hee has always been against the consumption of dog meat, along with her husband, President Yoon Suk Yeol. They also adopted stay dogs.

The food habit has existed for a long time in South Korea and other neighboring countries. However, the current generation strongly believes that the practice must be discontinued immediately.

Will the ban on eating dog meat have any impact on society?

Older people in South Korea and regional people still prefer to continue with the age-old tradition, so they might have a minor impact on their Korean food choices.

Furthermore, people in this industry might face uncertainty after the ban. Similar legislation in the past could not be implemented due to protests by farmers and restaurant owners.

The government is considering a grace period of three years in the proposed ban to provide financial support and help the businesses with the transition into new business. Animal rights group, Humane Society International, said in a statement:

"A dream come true for all of us who have campaigned so hard to end this cruelty,"

According to data provided by the government, there are about 1,150 dog breeding farms, 34 slaughterhouses, 219 distribution companies and some 1,600 restaurants serving dogs in South Korea.

So, this ban would definitely have a significant impact on society. A recent study also indicated that the consumption of dogs has decreased in recent years. That shows how important the bill is for animal lovers and activists alike.

