Study finds PCOS surprising effect on verbal skills and attention

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) typically comes to mind as a hormonal condition affecting women of reproductive age. It causes symptoms like irregular menstrual cycles, elevated levels of androgens, and the presence of cysts on the ovaries.

However, groundbreaking research led by Dr. Heather G. Huddleston, who oversees the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Clinic at UCSF Health in San Francisco, California, suggests that PCOS might also be linked to cognitive difficulties in middle age.

According to a study published in the journal Neurology on January 31, 2024, women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome could have a harder time with memory, focusing, and language tasks compared to those without the syndrome.

Moreover, MRI scans have indicated a decrease in brain white matter integrity in individuals diagnosed with PCOS, revealing a side of the condition that affects more than just reproductive health.

Unraveling the Cognitive Impact of PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (Image via Unsplash/Microsoft Edge)

The study took advantage of data from the long-term Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults Women's Study, monitoring the health and cognitive function of over 900 women who were between 18 and 30 years old at the start of 30 years.

Among them, 66 were identified with PCOS based on criteria like high androgen levels, reported hirsutism, and lengthy gaps between menstrual cycles. The cognitive tests administered to these women unearthed concerning findings: those with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome showed notably lower performance in memory, focus, and language skills.

This indicates that the cognitive effects of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome are substantial, potentially influencing daily life and overall quality of life for those affected.

Neurological Insights and Wider Health Implications

A closer examination involving MRI scans of a subset of 291 participants, 25 of whom had Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, provided a clearer picture of the condition's impact on brain health. The scans corroborated the cognitive findings by showing a marked decrease in white matter integrity among the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome group.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (Image via Unsplash/Brooke Cagle)

This direct link between diminished brain health and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome adds a neurological dimension to the syndrome. The study also observed a greater incidence of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome among white individuals and those with diabetes, suggesting a complex relationship between PCOS and other health conditions.

The implications of these findings are significant, advocating for a comprehensive approach to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome management that addresses not only reproductive symptoms but also cognitive and neurological health.

The UCSF research highlights an often-overlooked aspect of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: its potential to affect cognitive functions and brain structure in midlife.

Considering that Polycystic Ovary Syndrome could affect up to 10% of women, the study's insights are a crucial call to action for healthcare providers.