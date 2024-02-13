Study suggests tai chi is better than aerobic exercise at lowering blood pressure

According to a recent study, Tai Chi, an ancient Chinese martial art, lowers blood pressure more effectively than other types of exercise such as stair climbing or brisk walking. Over a year, Chinese researchers examined two groups of high blood pressure participants—one performing the Chinese martial arts and the other with aerobic exercise.

The study's authors argue that their findings, which were published in the JAMA Network Open Journal, should persuade medical professionals to advocate for moderate martial arts as a means of preventing heart disease in those with high blood pressure.

How was the study conducted?

The study included 349 individuals, 51.5% of whom were women, who had been diagnosed with prehypertension and were randomized to either the aerobic exercise or tai chi group. During a 12-month period, both groups engaged in four weekly 60-minute supervised sessions.

The aerobic exercise interventions comprised jogging, cycling, brisk walking, and climbing stairs. The tai chi group practiced Yang-style tai chi, which consists of 24 standard movements or forms. At baseline, six, and twelve months, blood pressure was measured. The mean change in SBP from baseline to 12 months, as measured while walking and in an office setting, was the main endpoint.

At the end of the research, blood pressure was within normal range in 21.8% of the tai chi group and 15.6% of the aerobic exercise group without medication. In the tai chi group, fewer patients had advanced hypertension (12.0% vs. 17.7%) than in the aerobic exercise group.

What is tai chi?

Study suggests this Chinese practice helps reducing hypertension. (Image via Unsplash)

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese martial art that has gained popularity as a kind of meditation and mind-body workout. Its roots are in traditional Chinese medicine and Taoist philosophy, which date back to ancient China.

Key features

This practice is known for its slow, methodical movements that seamlessly transition from one stance to the next. These motions, which are frequently continuous and circular, encourage balance, flexibility, and calmness.

This practice places a strong emphasis on the relationship that exists between the mind and the body. Practitioners emphasize developing an internal awareness, living in the now, and synchronizing their movements with their breath.

This practice includes aspects of meditation that promote a relaxed and concentrated state of mind. People who participate in the technique, which is sometimes referred to as "moving meditation," perform a series of flowing motions while paying close attention.

This practice incorporates a lot of weight shifting and deliberate walking into its routines, which can enhance balance and coordination. Because of this, this Chinese practice is very helpful for senior citizens and anyone looking to improve their stability.

Regular practice has been linked to many health advantages, such as higher mental clarity, lower stress levels, enhanced flexibility, improved cardiovascular health, and an overall sense of well-being.

These results clearly show that this Chinese practice can be very helpful in lowering sympathetic excitability and offering prehypertensive people primary treatment. This practice may be a more beneficial option for controlling high blood pressure than standard aerobic activities, especially for people with prehypertension, according to new research.

Future research is necessary to fully investigate the possible advantages and long-term impacts of this Chinese practice in the management of hypertension.