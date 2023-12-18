This ancient Chinese exercise can help you retain your memory and promote brain health

One of the best methods for keeping your brain running well and helping you focus is to engage in regular exercise. That's something we can all agree on, but what form of exercise is most effective at keeping our bodies-minds healthy?

When it comes to maintaining cognitive health, the mind-body connection is key. Experts assert that regular physical exercise is one of the best ways to retain memory and promote brain health.

Now, a new study has shown that a specific ancient Chinese exercise can significantly enhance brain performance, even in individuals experiencing cognitive aging.

Tai chi may improve brain performance in older adults

Improves cognitive health (Image via Unsplash/Moritz Kindler)

A recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine has revealed that tai chi is one of the best exercises for reversing cognitive aging effects. Researchers examined data from 300 participants, with an average age of 75, who had mild cognitive impairment or concerns about their memory.

Improving Cognitive Health

The participants engaged in tai chi twice a week for six months. They then took a 10-minute test to evaluate their cognitive health. The results were astounding. On average, their test scores increased by 1.5 points, which is equivalent to reducing the brain's age by three years.

Easy and Accessible

Even a simplified form of tai chi called tai ji quan was found to be effective in promoting cognitive health, as noted by the study authors. This gentle exercise is commonly used in clinical settings for older adults and individuals with movement disorders.

It involves low-impact, deliberate movements, providing the benefits of tai chi without the risk of injury.

It is a great mental exercise for your brain (Image via Unsplash/ Ivan Krivoshein)

Understanding Tai Chi Movements

Tai chi movements are characterized by circular motions that are never forced. The exercises prioritize relaxed muscles and joints that are not fully extended or bent. As explained by Harvard Health Publishing, the goal is to move with fluidity and relaxation while being mindful of your body's natural limits.

Enhancing Brain Function

In addition to engaging the body, tai chi provides mental exercises that stimulate memory retention. The choreography involved in tai chi requires memorization, which flexes our mental muscles.

Furthermore, the study authors suggest incorporating extra memory challenges during the physical movements. For instance, spelling a word while doing tai chi and then attempting to spell it backwards.

Adding these cognitive exercises doubled the brain-boosting effects, resulting in a three-point increase on the cognitive health test.

Additional Health Benefits

Strengthen and improves muscles (Image via Unsplash/ Kevin Olson)

Tai chi offers a host of other physical and mental advantages beyond its impact on cognitive health. Regular practice can improve muscle strength, flexibility, and balance. It also contributes to heart health, reducing the risk of chronic illnesses and injuries over time.

Studies have even shown that tai chi increases mindfulness and helps combat depression and anxiety.

Prioritizing Your Health

Before starting any new exercise routine, it is important to consult with your doctor, especially if you have any health concerns. Your healthcare provider can guide you on how to incorporate tai chi into your life safely and effectively.

Tai chi, an ancient Chinese exercise, has emerged as a powerful tool for promoting brain health and memory retention. Its slow, deliberate movements not only engage the body but also provide mental exercises that stimulate cognitive function.

Beyond memory retention, tai chi offers a range of additional health benefits, including improved strength, flexibility, and balance.

By practising tai chi regularly, you can maintain both your physical and mental well-being. Consult with your healthcare provider and then get on this ancient exercise for a youthful mind and body.