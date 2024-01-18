This simple hand test could reveal if you are a psychopath or not

Do you ever wonder who could truly be a psychopath? Fascinating new research suggests that an individual’s finger length might provide some clues.

A group of researchers in Canada have posed an intriguing question: could psychopathy be identified not only by behavior but also by physical characteristics? In a study focusing on finger lengths, the team noticed a particular pattern that might link one's hands to mental health.

The results, unveiled in the Journal of Psychiatric Research's February edition, revealed a consistent trend. The subjects whose index fingers were shorter than their ring fingers were more likely to be diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder.

Finger lengths may offer clues about psychopathic trait

Check if the index finger is shorter than the ring finger. (Image via Unsplash/Malin K)

To conduct the study, the researchers assembled a group of 80 volunteers. This included 44 individuals with diagnosed psychiatric issues and 36 who had no known mental health conditions.

By comparing the hands of these individuals, the researchers were able to observe a crucial pattern: those with psychiatric issues typically had shorter index fingers and longer ring fingers.

Now, this might sound quite alarming to the average individual worringly comparing finger lengths. If your index finger is shorter than your ring finger, does that mean you're a psychopath? Not necessarily. And those with shorter index fingers need not fret; in actuality, this is quite common.

The research team also linked the ‘2D:4D-ratio’ to this phenomenon. This ratio denotes the relationship between the lengths of index and ring fingers, with lower ratios indicating a shorter index finger.

Interestingly, lower ratios were seen more commonly in individuals displaying what are known as 'dark triad' traits.

Dark triad (Image via Unsplash/Daiga Ellaby)

The 'dark rriad' is a term that's used in psychology to denote Machiavellianism, narcissism and psychopathy — all socially discouraged attitudes.

However, individuals who score high on the 'dark triad' have also shown high on mental toughness and sports performance. Additionally, they displayed various negative psychosocial and psychological outcomes, like intolerance of uncertainty, anxiety sensitivity, cold demeanor and manipulation of others.

Psychopathy test: Reveal the truth with your hand

This simple test could reveal the truth. (Image via Unsplash/Sander Sammy)

According to Serge Brand, the study’s lead author, one intriguing reason for the particular finger length pattern could be the prenatal exposure to sex hormones.

A lower 2D:4D ratio is also associated with higher testosterone and lower estrogen exposure during the first trimester of the fetus. Brand says.

"The more signs of psychopathology an adult participant showed, the more it appeared that they had been exposed to higher testosterone concentrations and lower estrogen concentrations during the prenatal period of life," Brand explained to PsyPost.

However, Brand emphasizes the finger length ratio as an indicator of prenatal hormone exposure should not be interpreted as anyone's inevitable destiny. Finger lengths can provide an interesting insight, but they cannot be used alone as a definitive prediction of a person's mental health.

This breakthrough poses a new direction for psychiatric and psychological understanding. Nevertheless, it's clear that more extensive research is needed in this area, focusing on larger sample sizes and comprehensive clinical examinations.

Until then, it's important not to jump to conclusions or medical diagnoses based solely on hand comparisons. After all, human behavior and mental health are complex and influenced by myriad factors, more than that can be measured by hands alone.