This Texas tree can trigger your sneezing fits and water eyes

Are you experiencing sneezing fits and watery eyes lately? Well, there's one likely culprit to blame: cedar fever season in Texas. This seasonal allergy occurs from mid-December to March, with the peak of pollen production happening in mid-January.

Texas trees are notoriously known for inducing sneezing fits and watery eyes in people. If you're experiencing this, as so many Texans do, then you might want to blame the cedar tree. A little pollen here and there probably won't hurt you, but you may benefit from taking medication if your condition is the more severe type of allergy.

So, what exactly is cedar fever season and what causes it?

Grows in large number and pollinate (Image via Unsplash/ Ehsan Ahmadnejad)

Cedar fever season in Texas refers to the allergic reaction triggered by the pollen released by mountain cedar trees, specifically the species known as Ashe juniper. These trees are abundant in the central region of the state, making it difficult to escape their impact.

Causes allergic reaction (Image via Unsplash/ Gary Bendig)

Ashe juniper trees release pollen when cold fronts move in, causing rapid pressure changes. The pollen cones open up, resembling smoke rising from a wildfire. The wind then carries the pollen across vast areas, which leads to allergic responses such as sneezing and watery eyes.

But it's not just the Ashe juniper trees that contribute to cedar fever season. In east Texas, red cedars also pollinate during the same period. Both types of trees can elicit the same allergic response, adding to the discomfort faced by many Texans during this time of the year.

Remedies for Cedar fever symptoms

Trying home remedies or OTC medicines at home (Image via Unsplash/ Simon Kadula)

If you want to prepare for cedar fever season, there are steps you can take. Seeking medication as the season approaches is crucial, especially if you have a history of battling cedar fever.

Delaying a visit to an allergist until the peak of the season in January won't be as effective, as allergy shots take several months to build up immunity. It's recommended to consult an allergy specialist well in advance.

For those already suffering from cedar fever symptoms, there are remedies available. Over-the-counter options like antihistamines, salt-water rinses, eye drops, and nasal steroids can provide relief for itchy or watery eyes, congestion, sneezing, and a runny nose.

If these remedies don't suffice, allergists and doctors may recommend regular shots for cedar allergies.

It's important not to ignore the impact of cedar fever on your daily life. Contacting a medical professional for assistance should be the first step in fighting cedar fever season. Allergists can guide you through the best course of action personalized for your situation.