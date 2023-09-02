TikTok's tanning nasal spray might be linked to serious side effects

The new TikTok tanning nasal spray trend has concerned many people in the medical community. The active ingredient in this viral nasal tanning drop is medically known as Melanotan II, which triggers the production of melanin.

The substance is banned in multiple countries due to safety concerns. It's available in the form of injection, too. Despite the ban, this tanning nasal spray is available in the illegal market.

Tanning nasal spray side effects

Pigmentation is one of the main side effects. (Image via Unsplash/Chermiti Mohamed)

As per reports, potential side effects include sun hypersensitivity, pigmentation, premature skin aging, vomiting and diarrhea, kidney damage, sexual dysfunction and skin cancer.

Dermatologist Dr. Allison Vidimos warns:

“Let’s start with this: Snorting anything into your nose isn’t a good idea unless your doctor tells you to do it and it’s approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

Melanotan II present in the tanning nasal spray showed various other side effects, including:

Increased acne

Decreased appetite

Gastrointestinal issues

Nausea and vomiting

Facial redness (also known as flushing)

Spontaneous erections

Increased sun sensitivity was also reported among many users. The long-term side effects are not well known, but this drug is discouraged, as the side effects are concerning. This drug has been famously dubbed "the Barbie drug," as it also suppresses appetite. The trend refers to both weight loss and tanning.

The tanning nasal spray also increases occurrence of moles and freckles. It might also increase the chances of developing melanoma, an invasive skin cancer with a high risk of death.

Melanotan might be rarely associated with more severe conditions, including:

skin cancer

rapid increase in the development of new moles

Rhabdomyolysis, destruction of muscle cells

Melanonychia, brown to black discoloration of nails

encephalopathy

renal infarction and other kidney issues

Dr. Vidimos added:

“Because the FDA doesn’t regulate Melanotan II products, you can’t be sure what’s in your inhaled tanning spray, no matter what the label claims.”

How to tan without the risk?

If you want to get yourself a nice tan, use natural and safer ways to do so. Spray tans are quite popular and are used extensively at professional levels.

Creams and lotions are also available for tanning purposes. Dihydroxyacetone (DHA) is often used in these products and is comparatively much safer than the tanning nasal spray.

UV tanning baths are also available but need to be checked for safety. There are concerns about the condition of the instruments, too. Topical application of a tan in the form of lotions is considered the best option if you're looking for a safer option than the tanning nasal spray.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.