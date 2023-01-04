Russian President Vladimir Putin's health has come under the public eye, with experts claiming he is seriously ill and suffering from severe health conditions.

As per various reports, Putin is battling cancer and suffering from Parkinson’s disease, and his health is deteriorating rapidly.

Vladimir Putin's health update

Putin’s health claims came after the Russian president canceled the annual press conference. The cancelation, which was announced by Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, was the first time in 10 years and led to reports and rumors that Putin may be unwell.

Another report from Valery Solovey, a political analyst, suggests that Putin's health may be deteriorating because of different health diseases, such as schizoaffective disorder and cancer. These claims have intensified since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and several insiders have come forward to confirm these rumors.

What does the "insiders" claim about Putin’s health?

According to an email sent to the Sun by a Russian security insider, Putin is suffering from an early stage of Parkinson’s disease and is also on painkillers and steroids to manage the pain. Alongside these, insiders also claimed that the Russian president is undergoing other medical treatments for pancreatic cancer and is suffering from prostate cancer as well.

Recently, the SVR Telegram channel, which is known to be run by a former Russian spy, claimed that Putin’s health has deteriorated so much that he has lost 18lbs and is also suffering from constant coughing fits. The channel claimed that body doubles have been used in several instances to hide Putin’s health.

A while ago, in a meeting with the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin was also seen shaking heavily and had a coughing episode. His legs were shaking and trembling and he had to hold onto the podium for support.

On April 21st, with a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin looked bloated and was seen slouching on a chair. As per reports, the Russian president appeared to be lacking in energy and also looked pale.

Putin attending a meeting. (Photo via Instagram/_vladimir_putin_)

Putin's health: injured himself in early December 2022

Putin also injured himself after he fell off the stairs of his residence in Moscow in early December 2022, giving rise to rumors about his deteriorating health. While the president was immediately helped by his guards, the impact caused him to involuntarily defecate due to medications affecting his bowel system.

Various media reports also emerged recently stating that Putin is planning to quit in January 2023 amid rumors about Putin's health. But the speculation was laid off by Putin’s staff thereafter.

While all these rumors about Putin's health have intensified since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, various medical experts have denied the claims. The Kremlin, on the other hand, has also disputed all rumors regarding Putin’s health.

