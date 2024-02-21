Watch: An 81-year-old man thrown down the escalator at North Star Mall, San Antonio

A video is making rounds on social media, where an old man can be seen thrown down from the escalator at North Star Mall. The video was uploaded by an X user @TizzyEnt on February 18.

The man who uploaded the video can be heard saying:

“January 27th uh this 81-year-old man is heading up the escalator when these two and possibly this third approach him. The man pulls him down violently on the escalator. He hits his head uh had a gash in his head, I believe, and some internal bleeding. He could have actually died.”

“Now Police want to speak to these people uh this guy and this woman for sure,” he added.

According to San Antonio Police, the man was in Dillard's on an escalator on January 27 when the suspects came up behind him. Then, he is seen being thrown down the metal escalator stairs by one of them, as reported by KENS5.

Police are looking for the suspects who may have caused significant injuries to the old man.

The old man had severe injuries and internal bleeding

According to the authorities, the man's head struck the stairs, seriously injuring him internally and leaving an imprint of the metal grating stairs. When the man was knocked down, the female suspect stood over him. Neither of the accused offered assistance to the man; instead, they left the scene right away.

While they carry out their investigation into the violent confrontation with Dillard, police stated on Tuesday that the victim was recuperating at home, as reported by KENS5.

The old man who was attacked went into a dressing room he believed to be unoccupied to try on a sweater, according to San Antonio police. According to the police, the girl who was in that dressing room later located her mother and informed her of what had happened. After the mother located the man, the escalator attack took place.

Meanwhile, authorities are still asking anyone with information about the old man's attack to contact Detective Rodney Franklin at (210) 207-2790 or the SAPD Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635.