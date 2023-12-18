What is Cedar fever in Texas? Understanding symptoms and ways to manage

In Texas, the phrase "cedar fever" is frequently used to characterize an allergic response to the pollen of Ashe juniper trees. During its pollination season, which usually lasts from December to February, this tree, also called the mountain cedar, produces a lot of pollen.

Even if the pollen from the tree isn't particularly dangerous or allergenic, it's difficult to ignore how abundant the plant is. In the southern United States, cedar and juniper trees grow and pollinate in the winter.

The Hill Country and East Texas are home to a sizable portion of Texas's cedar and juniper trees. Pollen moves towards North Texas when winds are coming from the south.

Jonathan Motsinger, Texas A&M Forest Service Central Texas Operations Department Head said,

“During cold fronts, it gets very dry and windy and the pressure changes very rapidly. This triggers the opening of pollen cones and the release of the pollen grains. When the conditions are right, you can actually see the pollen blowing off of some trees.”

The quantity of allergens in the air is what makes cedar fever so challenging in comparison to other allergies. On a bad day, cedar pollen levels can reach 10,000–12,000 in the range.

Common symptoms of cedar fever

Cedar fever has symptoms similar to common cold. (Image via Unsplash/ Adam Kring)

Over time, anyone exposed to this Ashe juniper pollen may begin to experience its effects. Cedar fever symptoms can include the following and can mimic those of the flu or the common cold:

Runny or stuffy nose: Common symptoms include nasal discharge and congestion.

Sneezing: It's possible to sneeze excessively.

Watery or itchy eyes: Eye irritation is a common symptom.

Sore throat: There may be inflammation or discomfort in the throat.

Fatigue: A general sense of malaise or exhaustion may strike certain people.

How to manage cedar fever

OTC medications prove to be helpful. (Image via Pexels/ Rajesh S Balouria)

A combination of prophylactic steps and symptomatic treatment is required to manage cedar fever:

Limit exposure: On days when cedar pollen counts are high, try to avoid going outside. To minimize the amount of pollen that enters your home, keep your doors and windows closed.

Employ air purifiers: To help lower indoor pollen levels, think about utilizing air purifiers with HEPA filters.

Keep yourself hydrated: Consume lots of liquids to soothe sore throats and maintain moisture in mucous membranes.

Saltwater nasal irrigation: To help remove pollen from the nasal passages, use saltwater nasal sprays or nasal irrigation devices.

Antihistamines available over-the-counter: These non-prescription medications can assist with symptoms like runny nose, itching, and sneezing. Before beginning any medicine, especially if you already have a medical condition or are taking another medication, see a healthcare provider.

Decongestants: Although over-the-counter decongestants can help reduce nasal congestion, they should only be taken sparingly and under a doctor's supervision.

Eye drops: To reduce redness and itching, use prescription or over-the-counter eye drops.

It's critical to speak with a healthcare provider for an accurate diagnosis and treatment if symptoms intensify or continue. For more severe allergies, it may often be advised to take prescription drugs or get allergy shots.