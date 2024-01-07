What happened to Michael Bolton? Renowned singer-songwriter battles against brain tumor

Fans of Michael Bolton, the famous musician, were taken by surprise when he announced last Friday that he had stopped touring and performing due to a sudden health issue. The reason was a brain tumor that doctors discovered in him late last year.

Unexpected hardships happen to all of us at times. They also happened to Bolton in the year 2023. Just before the world was preparing to celebrate Christmas and New Year, he found out about a brain tumor in his head. The doctors told Bolton that he needed urgent surgery to get better.

Michael Bolton’s unexpected health challenge

Bolton shared this with his fans on social media, both on Facebook and Instagram. His message read:

"2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery.”

His surgery was a success. He didn't fail to appreciate them either. He thanked his fantastic medical team for their skilled work.

Now, Bolton is at home, safe and sound. His family is taking good care of him, and he's getting stronger day by day. He said:

"I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

Michael Bolton might be taking a break from performing, but that doesn't mean he's idle. His fans miss his performances, but Bolton reassured them. He wrote that he was disappointed to postpone his shows but was trying his best to get back to performing soon post brain tumour surgery.

Michael Bolton has always been a heartthrob for his fans

Still recovering from his surgery (Image via Facebook @michalebolton)

Though Michael Bolton started his career as a hard rock singer in the 1970s, it was his transition into pop rock in the '80s and '90s that won him the most love. His popular romantic songs such as "That’s What Love Is All About," and "When a Man Loves a Woman" are still adored by his fans.

He even bagged two Grammy awards for "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" and "When a Man Loves a Woman." His last crowd's favorite was "Go the Distance," a song he sang for the 1997 Disney movie "Hercules."

But Bolton's been in the media for more than his songs. He has amused his fans by dressing up as various famous movie characters for a song on "Saturday Night Live.” Bolton has even made cameos in commercials for big brands.

Last year, despite his health decline, he toured in Las Vegas, Mexico, and Italy. His health issue has forced him to pause for a while now.