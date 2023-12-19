What is marinated Diet Coke? Exploring the new TikTok trend

TikTok has all sorts of bizarre trends and marinated diet coke is the new addition. It all started when TikToker @hauskris claimed that nothing compares to marinated diet coke. The video was initially posted in September on TikTok.

For the unversed, marinating is the process of soaking the piece of meat (generally) in a mix of spices, oil, or yogurt for a fixed period of time. It is believed that this process helps in absorbing the flavor and increasing the taste.

But when it comes to Diet Coke, marinating seems to be quite confusing. Let's be honest, it is too bizarre to even think of soaking coke in the spices. So, what does this trend mean?

What is meant by marinating Diet Coke?

Kristen, who goes by the handle @hauskris, claims that sipping Diet Coke is an art form as much as a pastime. She shared a video on her TikTok showing her unique manner of relishing her midday coke break, which is enhanced after the beverage has been left to "marinate" in the refrigerator for a few days.

In this instance, "marinating" simply refers to placing the cans in the refrigerator and letting them sit for a few days; the longer, the better.

She can be heard saying in the video,

“I have been marinating my Diet Coke in my fridge for 10 days.”

Then she poured the nearly two-week-old can of ice-cold water into a cup of ice and mixed it with a packet of lime juice. She also suggested using pebble ice in the cup and adding a frozen lime slice to the mixture for the ultimate soda flavor.

Is Diet Coke healthy?

There has been a long-time debate about coke's healthfulness. (Image via Unsplash/ Kenny Eliason)

Like other diet sodas, Diet Coke's healthfulness is up for discussion among medical professionals. Here are some things to think about:

Pros

Minimal calorie content: Because it has no calories, it may be advantageous for people trying to cut calories and lose weight.

No sugar: For those attempting to cut back on sugar or who have diabetes, it can be a good choice because it doesn't contain any sugar.

Dental health: Because it contains no sugar, it doesn't cause tooth rot like conventional drinks do.

Cons

Artificial sweeteners: It contains artificial sweeteners, and there have been discussions over the possible health consequences of consuming them. Further research is necessary, as some studies point to a connection between metabolic problems and artificial sweeteners.

Caffeine: It contains caffeine, which some people are sensitive to and may cause problems. Overindulgence in coffee can have detrimental side effects like anxiety, sleeplessness, or elevated heart rate.

Unhealthy practice: According to some, drinking diet sodas may lead to unhealthy eating practices since consumers may choose to consume more calories from other sources to make up for the beverage's low-calorie content.

It's important to remember that different people react differently to artificial sweeteners, so what works for one person might not work for another. Moderation is essential, and you should speak with a healthcare provider if you have any particular health issues. Water and other non-caloric drinks are generally advised as healthier substitutes.