What is Vitamin D overdose? 89-year-old UK man dies due to elevated Vitamin D levels

In the UK, an 89-year-old man passed away after a Vitamin D overdose that was reportedly caused due to administering too many pills without being informed of the dangers. The New York Post reports that when retired businessman David Mitchener was sent to the hospital in May of last year, his Vitamin D levels were elevated.

He had hypercalcemia, which is a condition where the body accumulates calcium due to consuming excessive amounts of Vitamin D. After 10 days, he passed away.

It is reported that the deceased had the highest known amounts of Vitamin D in his body. His vitamin D levels were 380 after postmortem testing, which is "the maximum level recordable by the laboratory." Harvard Medical School recommends people keep their level at 30 to "ensure sufficiency."

Understanding Vitamin D overdose

When the body accumulates too much Vitamin D, it can lead to Vitamin D overdose, sometimes referred to as Vitamin D toxicity or hypervitaminosis D. Fat-soluble Vitamin D is essential for healthy bones and calcium absorption. On the other hand, overindulgence can result in high blood calcium levels, which can cause several problems and symptoms.

Adults should keep their level around 30 to "guarantee sufficiency," according to medical specialists. The recommended dosage for the majority of people is 600 international units (IUs). Overdosage can result from taking more than the suggested quantity, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The official report cited several other causes of death in addition to excess D, including congestive heart failure, chronic kidney failure, hypercalcemia, and ischemic heart disease, which occurs when blood flow to an organ is inefficient, as reported by The New York Post.

Symptoms of Vitamin D overdose

Hypercalcemia: Excessive blood calcium levels that can cause symptoms like vertigo, weakness, nausea, and confusion.

Damage to the kidneys: An overabundance of Vitamin D can harm the kidneys and reduce their ability to function.

Digestive problems: Vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea can also occur.

Dehydration: Dehydration can result from elevated calcium levels.

It's crucial to remember that excessive supplementation—rather than just too much sun exposure or food—is typically the cause of Vitamin D toxicity. Although it is uncommon, Vitamin D overdose can happen if a person consumes very high dosages of the supplement for a long time.

The public is now being warned by members of the local medical community about the hazards associated with taking the common supplement, which they claim are not often properly publicized.