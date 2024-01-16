World leaders gather in Davos to address the potential 'Disease X' epidemic

Disease X, as its been named a future diseases has created a cause of concern for the leaders of the world. They are meeting in for the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, a town in Switzerland. They are concerned about about this deadly virus that could could cause 20 times more deaths than COVID-19.

What is Disease X?

World health organisation says Disease X will be more deadly

It was the World Health Organization (aka WHO) that first brought up this thing called Disease X, which could go global. It might come from some unknown bug or pathogen. The head of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus guy, has a session planned called "Preparing for Disease X" in their upcoming meeting.

He and his team will be discussing what needs to be done to get ready for a major health threat like this.

WHO's Classification of Disease X

WHO's Focus on Research and Development

The WHO is considering that this is same as other hazardous viruses like COVID-19, Ebola, and the Zika virus. It's vital that we keep ourselves informed about it.

The inclusion of this in the critical list dates back to 2018. This was to get people talking about how we could handle a big disease that could spread around the world. The WHO is focusing a lot on research and development for all these diseases.

As per WHO, there are so many germs in the world that we don't know about it. And there isn't a lot of money and resources for research and development.

Developing Universal Vaccines

Future Outbreak Preparedness

Some important people will be talking in this session. Brazilian health minister Nisia Trindade Lima, the boss of AstraZeneca Michel Demaré, the boss of Royal Philips Roy Jakobs, and Preetha Reddy from an Indian hospital chain called Apollo.

Now, here's the thing. Scientists don't know what kind of virus might cause the next big disease. They don't know what it might end up being. Many people think it might be a type of coronavirus, like the one that causes COVID-19. Or it could be a new type of flu.

Dr Thomas Russo recently shared some thoughts. As a specialist in infectious diseases associated with the University of Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, he hypothesizes this deadly disease or virus may originate from our interactions with animals and our environment.

But he also warned that it could be from a germ we don't know about yet, even in animals.

Getting ready to fight the next big disease has become a big deal for the WHO. They want to make sure that health services don't fail like many did in 2020. Bottom line, these UK scientists believe that they can make a vaccine for a virus in 100 days.

Even Oxford University researchers did this before when they took on the mission to create a vaccine for Disease X.