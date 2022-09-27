NFL Quarterback Russell Wilson’s Diet and Workout Routine

Russell Wilson, a quarterback for the National Football League's Denver Broncos, is famous for being the lone quarterback in NFL history to accumulate 35,000+ passing yards and 4,500 or more rushing yards in his career.

A nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback from the University of Wisconsin who has started all 158 regular-season games and 16 postseason contests with Seattle (2012-21), Wilson has completed 3,079-of-4,735 passes (65.0%) for 37,059 yards with 292 touchdowns and 82 interceptions during his first 10 NFL seasons.

Wilson also played minor league baseball as a second baseman for the Tri-City Dust Devils in 2010 and the Asheville Tourists in 2011. He set records at NC State before transferring to the University of Wisconsin for a year before being drafted by the NFL in 2012, where he has continued to set numerous records, including being the shortest quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

In this article, we will take a look at Russell Wilson's diet and workout routine that helps him stay fit and maintain his athleticism on the field.

Russell Wilson's Diet

Russell Wilson has had personal chefs since joining the NFL. Although the Denver Broncos quarterback has always maintained a healthy diet throughout his career, he was forced to change his diet in 2016 after an injury-riddled year to regain his competitive edge on the field.

Wilson, who had gained 225 pounds and was having trouble moving around, decided to hire Philip Goglia as a "food coach" at the advice of his wife and former personal trainer Gunnar Peterson. Russell Wilson now eats nine times a day. His calorie intake has increased from 2,700 to 4,800. He also makes it a point to drink plenty of water every day.

Wilson's meals range from mini to monstrous. Before his first workout of the day, he will eat one tablespoon of almond butter and another of jam. His real breakfast, on the other hand, is massive: 2 cups of oatmeal, 6 whole eggs, a chicken breast, and fruit.

Goglia, Wilson's nutritionist, explains that eating less is not always a recipe for weight loss, particularly in athletes. He claims that because a calorie is a unit of heat and fat converts to energy in a hot environment, you must consume enough heat to burn those calories.

Russell Wilson has committed to avoiding all gluten and dairy. Aside from wanting to feel more energetic, he is concerned about developing diabetes, which caused his father's death.

Wilson will eat fruit and a tablespoon of blackstrap molasses before bed to fuel his light morning workout. If the training the next day is more intense, he'll eat a mash of shredded wheat, applesauce, almond butter, and jam.

Russell Wilson's Workout Routine

Being an elite quarterback necessitates more than just physical prowess. Russell Wilson also has a coach to help him improve his mental toughness. In the off-season, Wilson works out four days a week with a speed and strength split, alternating days on and days off between sessions.

Wilson occasionally switches things up by combining TRX with core exercises. He performs Olympic lifting exercises such as power cleans, squats, and deadlifts.

Russell Wilson employs the Swiss ball for a variety of exercises such as stability holds, snatch and throws, and woodchops. Wilson also uses the cable extensively, including the lawnmower row and curls. Using a cable rather than free weights promotes smoother movements, which reduces joint strain.

Russell Wilson follows this four-day exercise schedule to stay in shape.

Day 1

Medicine ball rotational throw: 5 reps, 3 sets

Medicine ball woodchop: 5 reps, 3 sets

Trap raise: 5 reps, 3 sets

Squat: 5 reps/side, 3 sets

Suspended row: 8 reps, 4 sets

Overhead curl: 8 reps, 2 sets

Day 2

Front squat: 5 reps, 3 sets

Single-leg Romanian deadlift: 5 reps/side, 3 sets

Machine press: 8 reps, 3 sets

2-Angle dumbbell fly: 8 reps, 2 sets

Resistance band pull-apart: 35 reps, 3 sets

Overhead cable triceps extension: 8 reps, 3 sets

Swiss Ball Plank Circle: 30 sec, 3 sets

Day 3

Dumbbell hang clean & squat & press: 3 reps/side, 3 sets

Trap raise: 5 reps, 3 sets

Step-up: 5 reps/side, 3 sets

Lat pulldown: 8 reps, 2 sets

One-arm reverse-grip cable row: 8 reps, 2 sets

Pushup: 8 reps, 3 sets

Band curl: 30 sec, 2 sets

Day 4

Squat: 5 reps, 4 sets

Dumbbell Romanian deadlift: 5 reps, 3 sets

Incline barbell bench press: 8 reps/side, 3 sets

Pushups: 15, 12, 10 reps, 2 sets

Takeaway

Russell Wilson makes sure to treat his body well in order to stay athletically and mentally fit. His overall diet ensures that he consumes a lot of healthy proteins and fats. The NFL quarterback's workout is designed to improve athletic fitness as well as strength and coordination.

