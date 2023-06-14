Nick Kyrgios battled mental health challenges after Wimbledon loss

In a shocking revelation, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios opened up about his mental health struggles following his loss at Wimbledon in 2019.

The candid disclosure came during the second season of the popular Netflix docu-series, "Break Point." Kyrgios admitted that he was grappling with suicidal thoughts and was eventually admitted to a London psychiatric ward to seek help.

Nick Kyrgios's Wimbledon loss and psychiatric help

Kyrgios found himself in a psych ward in London. (Image via Instagram/k1ngkryg1os)

Reflecting on his Wimbledon defeat in 2019, Kyrgios described the impact it had on him.

The loss brought him to a breaking point as he recalled the emotional scene of his father in tears sitting on Kyrgios' bedside.

"That was the big wake-up call for me," Kyrgios shared. "I was like: 'OK, I can't keep doing this.' I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems."

Before his admission, Nick Kyrgios had been battling mental health issues, which were evident during the tournament, as he wore a sleeve to conceal self-harm marks.

The 28-year-old athlete candidly revealed his struggles, admitting to having suicidal thoughts and finding it difficult to even get out of bed, let alone perform on the court.

Confronting mental issues and struggles

Wimbledon 2019 marked a career low for Nick Kyrgios due to overwhelming pressure and expectations. The mental toll led to a crisis, but he has since found stability and embarked on a path of recovery.

Overcoming substance abuse and setbacks, including a knee injury and a stolen Tesla incident involving his mother, Kyrgios made his comeback at the Stuttgart Open this week. His journey inspires resilience and emphasizes the importance of mental well-being in professional sports.

Looking ahead to Wimbledon

Kyrgios made his return to the court at the Stuttgart Open (Image via Instagram/k1ngkryg1os)

With Wimbledon on the horizon, Nick Kyrgios is determined to bounce back and reclaim his place in the top echelons of the tennis world. The Grand Slam event, scheduled to begin on July 3 in London, holds the promise of a fresh start for the resilient athlete.

Kyrgios' journey serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and power of seeking help in times of struggle.

Taking action: What to do if you experience suicidal thoughts?

If you experience suicidal thoughts, it's crucial to take immediate action. Reach out to someone you trust, like a friend, family member or mental health professional.

Share your feelings, and let them provide support. Utilize helpline services like suicide hotlines for immediate assistance. Remember that you don't have to face it alone. Seek professional help, and develop a safety plan. Your mental health matters, and there are resources available to help you through this difficult time.

As fans eagerly welcome his return, Kyrgios continues to inspire with his resilience and determination to overcome adversity. His story shines a light on the significance of mental health awareness, emphasizing that even in the face of great challenges, hope and healing are possible.

