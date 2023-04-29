Nocturia: Causes, symptoms and treatment options

If you know someone who finds themselves getting up multiple times at night to use the bathroom, they might be suffering from a condition called nocturia.

It's a common problem, particularly among older adults. In this article, we explore what causes it, the symptoms to watch out for and some of the best treatment options available to help manage the condition.

What is nocturia?

It's common in older adults. (Image via fFeepik)

It's a condition where you wake up during the night to use the bathroom. It's important to note that this is different from bedwetting, which typically affects children.

It can occur in people of all ages, but it's most commonly seen in older adults. While it's not usually a serious condition, it can disrupt your sleep and leave you feeling tired and groggy the next day.

What causes nocturia?

There are a variety of factors that can contribute to this condition. Some of the most common causes include:

Drinking too much fluid before bedtime

Certain medications

Medical conditions like diabetes, heart failure or urinary tract infections

Enlarged prostate in men

Menopause in women

Symptoms of nocturia

Causes include drinking fluids before bedtime and certain meds. (Image via Freepik/jComp)

The most obvious symptom is waking up during the night to use the bathroom. However, there are other signs to watch out for, such as:

Feeling tired or groggy during the day

Urinating frequently during the day and night

Experiencing strong urge to urinate, even if you just went to the bathroom

Leaking urine during night

Best sleeping positions for nocturia

Sleeping on your side can help alleviate symptoms. Iimage via Freepik/Gpointstudio)

If you suffer from this condition, you may find that certain sleeping positions can exacerbate your symptoms. For example, sleeping on the back can put pressure on the bladder and make you more likely to need to use the bathroom.

Instead, try sleeping on your side, which can help take some of the pressure off your bladder. Another tip is to avoid drinking fluids for at least two hours before bedtime. That can help reduce the amount of urine in the bladder and may reduce your need to use the bathroom during the night.

Treatment options for nocturia

Treatments include bladder training, meds, lifestyle changes Iimage via Freepik/Jcomp)

If you're struggling with it, there are a variety of treatment options available to help manage your symptoms. Some of the most effective treatments include:

Bladder training: It involves gradually increasing the amount of time between bathroom breaks, which can help your bladder hold more urine and reduce the need to use the bathroom at night.

Medications: There are a variety of medications available that can help reduce the amount of urine the body produces, which can be particularly helpful if you're producing too much urine at night.

Lifestyle changes: Making changes to your diet and exercise habits can also help reduce your symptoms. For example, reducing intake of caffeine and alcohol can help, as can getting regular exercise.

Surgery: In some cases, surgery may be necessary to correct underlying medical conditions that are contributing to your symptoms.

Nocturia can be a frustrating and disruptive condition, but it's important to remember that there are many treatment options to help manage your symptoms. By working with your doctor and making certain lifestyle changes, you can get a better night's sleep and wake up feeling rested and refreshed.

If you're experiencing any of the symptoms associated with nocturia, make sure to talk to your doctor about the best treatment options.

