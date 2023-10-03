Nomophobia: Are you fearful of separation from your phone?

Are we heading towards an age of nomophobia? We're seeing a rise in many mental health concerns, and it seems that a digital epidemic is around the corner. This condition is born out of our deep-rooted dependence on our smartphones.

It's crucial to identify the signs, causes and effects of the issue to address it in the most effective way possible. Not everyone who fears being separated from their phones has this condition, but it can significantly impact how they feel without it.

What is nomophobia?

The separation can be so distressing that it makes you feel constantly fearful. (Image via Freepik)

Nomophobia, also known as "no-mobile-phone phobia," is the fear induced by not being around your smartphone or not able to use it for some reason. It describes the discomfort individuals face when they're physically separated from their phone.

At its core, it's the heightened fear of separation from the digital realm we're heavily reliant on. This phobia has not been officially recognized by the DSM, though.

Identifying symptoms of nomophobia isn't always simple, as its signs can be difficult to spot. If you're frequently reaching for your mobile phone without any notifications or calls, it could be an alarming sign of nomophobia.

Feeling anxious when your smartphone's battery is running out or when you're unable to find a charger is a classic sign. You may also experience fear about missing out on crucial news, updates or social events if your mobile phone is missing.

Being on the phone till late at night, distorting your sleep cycles or waking up to see recent notifications can also become routine. Getting agitated or irritable when you're unable to use your smartphone or having a low network can be another symptom.

What are the potential causes of nomophobia?

Our dependence and fear can have varying causes. (Image via Vecteezy/Mladen Mitrinovic)

The present-day ways of living greatly depend on the constant connection for work, social exchange and accessing information, making it difficult to disconnect.

Social media and mental health pressure can propel people to remain connected and respond quicker to the alerts and messages. Excessive phone usage might give rise to compulsive behaviours, strengthening the fear of existing without it. The anxiety of not being online results in missing crucial news, events or social experiences, can give rise to this phobia.

Managing various digital undertakings simultaneously may increase reliance on phones, making it challenging to detach.

What are the visible effects of nomophobia?

How does it affect us? (Image via Vecteezy/Nath Bunyapisitsopar)

Nomophobia can result in increased stress, anxiety and sense of isolation. The frequent need for validation on digital platforms and social approval can slowly wear down one's self-esteem.

Immoderate phone usage can affect relationships with close ones, as it usually leads to neglect of personal connections and diversion while face-to-face interactions are taking place.

Constant interruptions from notification alerts can greatly lower efficiency at office or school, impeding one's ability to pay attention and complete tasks efficiently. Excessively using smartphones may give rise to sleep-related problems, eyestrain, slouching and a sedentary lifestyle, slowly leading to physical health concerns.

Balancing our digital lifestyle with real-world experiences, maintaining healthy boundaries and seeking guidance when necessary may help in coping with the negative affects of nomophobia.

It also empowers us to make full use of the benefits of technology without being victims to its perils. Always know, while smartphones are useful tools, it's important to always maintain a positive relationship to lead a fulfilling life. Don't let this phobia take control of your life.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.