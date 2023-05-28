Social Media and Mental Health: Exploring the Correlation

It's important to understand how social media and mental health affect each other because so many people today use their phones as virtual best friends. These gadgets use online social media networks to let users know what's going on with their friends, their favourite celebrities, and events around the world. It is, therefore, important to know that social media and mental health share a strong correlation.

Social media is now an important part of many people's daily lives, and people have become inseparable from their devices. 72% of the population in the USA now use social networking sites. However, using social media can make it hard to get a good night's sleep and even hurt your mental health. In fact, social media is linked to depression, anxiety, and a low sense of self-worth.

Understanding the connection between social media and mental health has become extremely crucial. (Image via Rawpixel/ rawpixel)

Social Media and Mental Health: Impact of Social Media on Mental Health of Students

Research on social media and mental health shows that students are the most affected age group. (Image via Rawpixel/ rawpixel)

When it comes to student well-being, social media and mental health are strongly connected. A 2016 study of more than 450 students found that more use of social media at night, and emotional investment in social media (like getting upset when you can't log on) were all linked to less sleep, more anxiety, and more depression.

Experts say that students are often impulsive, so when they post on social media, they might share intimate pictures or stories about themselves. Teens can then be bullied, abused, or even forced to pay money. Teens often make posts without thinking about these things or worrying about their privacy.

It is generally recommended by professionals to explain to your teenager how to keep social media from getting in the way of things like activities, sleep, meals, and schoolwork. You can encourage kids to have a routine before bedtime that doesn't involve using electronic media, and keep tablets and cell phones out of their bedrooms.

Various Effects of Social Media on Mental Health To Watch Out For

There are both good and bad effects of social media on mental health. Even though social media can be a good way to connect with people and share information, using it too much or in a bad way can hurt your mental health in different ways.

Here are some clear indications of the impact of social media on mental health:

1) Comparison and self-esteem

People's lives on social media are often portrayed in a polished way, which can lead to social comparisons and feelings of not being good enough. When people are constantly exposed to carefully chosen and filtered material, it can hurt their self-esteem because they may think their own lives are less interesting or successful.

2) Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO)

The FOMO is real and can increase the correlation between social media and mental health. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Social media can make one's FOMO worse because it shows people all the exciting things others are doing that they aren't. This can make a person feel alone, anxious, and unhappy with his or her own life.

3) Bullying and harassment on the internet

Cyberbullying is rampant on online platforms, which can have very bad effects on the victims' mental health. Harassment, trolling, and criticism can raise levels of anxiety, stress, and even depression.

4) Sleep disturbances

Social media and mental health is directly linked to sleep difficulties. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

A clear indicator of the connection between social media and mental health is sleep disturbances. Using social media too much, especially right before bed, can make it hard to sleep. Screens give off blue light, and being online all the time can keep you from getting good sleep. This can make you tired and affect your mood.

5) Social media and depression

It has now become evident that social media is positively correlated to pervasive sadness, social comparison, and lowered self-esteem. A positive correlation isn't really positive, but it shows that as your social media usage increases, you are going to experience the associated effects too.

6) Addiction and impulsive actions

Are you also addicted to the number of likes you get? You may be experiencing the effects of social media and mental health. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Social media can be tempting because they are always available and have ways to get rewards. When you use social media too much, you might forget about your real-life tasks, have withdrawal symptoms when you're not online, and feel like you need to constantly get likes and comments to feel good about yourself.

To lessen these effects, people can use social media more consciously and on purpose, set limits, do things offline, and put real-life relationships first. It's important to pay attention to one's emotional health and get help from mental health workers if using social media starts to hurt your mental health.

People like to be with other people, and there are also ways social media can promote mental health. We can't do well in life without other people, and the vitality of our relationships has a big effect on our emotional and physical well-being.

If yourself or someone you know is experiencing challenges, breaking negative social media behaviors, or still feeling anxious or sad, encourage them to set up a time to talk with a healthcare provider or a professional. They can help you better understand the relationship between social media and mental health.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

