Norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships: Understanding the highly contagious stomach flu

According to health officials, there has been a recent increase in norovirus cases in the United States, particularly on cruise ships.

As people enjoy luxurious cruises, it's essential to familiarize ourselves with the symptoms and appropriate measures to handle this illness. Norovirus is widely recognized as the leading cause of gastroenteritis or stomach flu in the United States. This highly contagious viral infection requires attention.

In this article, we explore the characteristics of the virus and provide vital information on prevention and treatment.

Understanding norovirus

It's a highly contagious viral infection that results in gastroenteritis, characterized by unpleasant symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea.

It spreads through direct contact with an infected person, consumption of contaminated food or water or contact with contaminated surfaces. The virus is notorious for its rapid transmission, especially in crowded environments like cruise ships.

Symptoms of norovirus

Mild infections normally go away on their own without need for treatment (William Oris/Pexels)

Typically, symptoms appear 12 to 48 hours after exposure and can last for 1-3 days.

Vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, upset stomach, headaches and fever are common symptoms. Mild infections usually resolve on their own without need for medical attention.

However, certain people are more vulnerable to problems, particularly dehydration, like young children, elderly and those with underlying medical disorders.

How to prevent norovirus?

To prevent its transmission and spread, it's crucial to take preventive measures, especially in crowded places like cruise ships. These measures include:

Clean hands: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after using the restroom, changing diapers or handling food.

Avoid close contact: Stay away from people who are visibly ill to minimize the risk of catching the virus.

Safe food practices: Make sure your meals are cooked thoroughly, and wash fruits and vegetables properly before consuming. That reduces the chances of getting sick from contaminated food.

Sanitize surfaces: Regularly disinfect surfaces that could be contaminated, like countertops, tables and doorknobs, using appropriate cleaning products.

The virus produces nausea and diarrhea and is extremely contagious. (Getty Images)

The virus is a highly contagious infection that causes nausea and diarrhea. While most cases are not dangerous and usually resolve without medical treatment, taking necessary precautions to avoid its spread and limiting its impact is crucial.

Poll : 0 votes