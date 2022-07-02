Nutritional Yeast: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Nutritional yeast, sometimes known as "nooch," is a common ingredient in vegan cookery. This powdered yeast derives its name from several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants it contains, including protein.

According to studies, nutritional yeast has a variety of possible health benefits, ranging from lowering cholesterol to preventing cell damage that can lead to disease.

To create nutritional yeast, S. cerevisiae cells are cultivated on a sugar-rich media, such as molasses, for many days. The yeast is then harvested, washed, dried, crushed and packaged for distribution after being deactivated with heat.

There are two varieties of nutritious yeast: plain and fortified.

1) Unfortified: This variety contains no additional vitamins or minerals. It contains solely the vitamins and minerals, which are created spontaneously by the yeast cells as they multiply.

2) Fortified: This variety is manufactured with the addition of synthetic vitamins to improve nutritious content and also contains additional vitamins. The most popular and beneficial variety of nutritious yeast is fortified yeast.

Nutritional Yeast: Nutritional Facts

Nutritional yeast is rich in plant-based protein, B vitamins, and trace minerals.

A two teaspoon (5 grams) serving of fortified nutritional yeast has the following nutritional profile:

Calories: 20

Protein: 3 grams

Fat: 0 grams

Carbs: 2 grams

Sugar: 0 grams

Fiber: 4% of the Daily Value (DV)

Riboflavin (vitamin B2): 246% of the DV

Niacin (vitamin B3): 109% of the DV

Vitamin B6: 212% of the DV

Folate (vitamin B9): 59% of the DV

Vitamin B12: 313% of the DV

Potassium: 2% of the DV

Iron: 2% of the DV.

Nooch is a source of high-quality plant protein, as it has all the nine essential amino acids.

Fortified nooch is rich in B vitamins, making it the go-to option for vegans. It also contains zinc, selenium, manganese and molybdenum, which are involved in gene regulation, metabolism, growth, and immunity.

Health Benefits of Nutritional Yeast

1) Rich source of antioxidants

Antioxidants are substances that, when ingested, combat unstable molecules known as free radicals, which can increase the risk of disease. According to scientific studies, nutritional yeast contains the potent antioxidants glutathione and selenomethionine.

These substances can protect cells from damage caused by free radicals and heavy metals, as well as assist the body in eliminating environmental pollutants.

Consuming antioxidant-rich foods, such as nutritional yeast, can also lessen your risk of developing chronic diseases, like heart diseases, cancer and macular degeneration.

2) Rich in B Vitamins

One of the greatest nutritional problems for vegans, who abstain from animal products, is obtaining sufficient vitamin B12.

This vitamin is key for maintaining healthy blood and nerve cells. It also aids in the synthesis of DNA and prevents megaloblastic anemia, a blood disorder that causes weakness and exhaustion.

Supplements are the most reliable and constant supply of vitamin B12 in a vegan diet. However, consuming vitamin-enriched foods, such as nutritional yeast, can also be beneficial.

Notably, just two teaspoons of nutritious yeast contains 313% of the daily need for vitamin B12.

3) Can boost immunity

The primary carbohydrates in nutritional yeast are alpha mannan and beta glucan. Animal studies suggest that these carbohydrates have antibacterial and antifungal properties, which can protect your body from infections.

Beta glucan, especially, can enhance immunity and overall health by activating immune cells and targeting the gut flora. However, studies in humans are necessary to prove that these effects can be replicated in humans.

4) Can help reduce cholesterol

Beta glucan in nutritional yeast has been shown to aid in cholesterol reduction. Extensive studies indicate that beta glucan can considerably reduce cholesterol levels, a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Although the molecular structure of beta glucan in oats and carbohydrates in yeast differ, research indicates that both have similar cholesterol-lowering effects. However, there has been no specific research on nutritional yeast.

5) Improves heart health

Beta-glucan is a type of carbohydrate found in the cell walls of plants, bacteria and fungus. Nutritional yeast contains this molecule. Greater beta-glucan consumption results with positive cardiovascular outcomes, including a reduction in 'bad cholesterol' and an increase in 'good cholesterol'.

Additionally, most nutritional yeast brands contain potassium, which lowers blood pressure. Low in salt and healthy for the heart, nutritional yeast provides flavour to savoury meals.

6) Can prevent constipation

Every 16 grams of nutritional yeast has three grams of fibre, however, most individuals do not consume sufficient fibre. It's recommended that fibre consumption should be 25–35 grams per day, yet the average American consumes less than half this amount.

Fibre regulates bowel movements by drawing water into the colon and increasing stool size and softness. By substituting nutritional yeast for cheese or other spices, you can increase your fibre consumption.

7) Aids in diabetes management

In addition to aiding in digestion, enough fibre consumption prevents rapid blood sugar changes. Multiple population studies have demonstrated that diets low in fibre increase the risk of diabetes.

Slowing digestion and increasing satiety, fibre can control appetite and the glycemic response to meals. Not only is fibre important for preventing diabetes, but it also assists diabetics in maintaining healthy blood glucose levels. Nutritional yeast is an inventive technique to increase the fibre content of meals.

You should consider the aforementioned health benefits of nutritional yeast and include it in your daily diet to notice its benefits.

LIVE POLL Q. Will you include nutritional yeast in your diet? Yes No 0 votes so far