Oatmeal for Weight Loss: Here’s How It Can Help

Oatmeal is a popular breakfast food around the globe. They are very easy to cook and also astonishingly versatile. Oatmeal can be used in smoothies, milkshakes, porridges, and even in baked items like cake, cupcakes, muffins, and cookies.

They are known for various health benefits and weight loss properties. They can be used to replace all meals of the day and are known to prevent cravings and hunger pangs as well. Oatmeal can be used in delicious recipes and is loved by many.

Oats are available as rolled oats, steel cut oats or instant oats. Most oatmeal weight loss plans recommend whole oats and discourage the consumption of instant oats. However, one should pay attention to their total calorie intake while following a diet plan that targets weight loss and includes oats.

Oats are amazing with fruits. (Image via Unsplash/I Aboud)

What is the Oatmeal Diet?

The basic concept is to eat oatmeal for one or two meals each day. The oatmeal diet plan, however, includes two phases:

Phase 1: Oatmeal for three meals each day for the first week. Only whole oats are allowed in this diet plan and not instant oatmeal, and fruits are permitted as snacks.

Phase 2: Oatmeal for one to two meals a day. This becomes a healthy low-fat meal for other meals. Portion sizes of fruits and vegetables can be increased. Instant oatmeal can also be consumed in phase 2.

The recommended serving size is 1/2 cup of oatmeal, which can be consumed mainly for breakfast and lunch. A small amount of skimmed milk and some fruit can be eaten on the side, and low-fat yogurt can be included in the meals as well.

Fruits, nuts, and raw vegetable salads can be consumed as snacks as well. This diet allows grilled chicken, fish, lean steak, and turkey in moderate amounts.

An oatmeal diet should be restrictive in terms of calorie intake. It is recommended to opt for 1300 calories when consuming oats for two or three meals in order to get the desired weight loss results.

Health Benefits of Oatmeal

Oats comprise whole grains and contain various nutrients. Half a cup of rolled oats contains two grams of dietary fiber, three grams of protein, and no sugar. Oats also contain small amounts of calcium and iron. They are low in calories and have around 1.5g of fat, which makes them an amazing weight loss food option.

They are known to decrease the risk of heart disease and colorectal cancer as well as help reduce blood pressure and aid in digestion. In fact, people who consumed oatmeal regularly claimed improved digestion.

Oatmeal can help in weight loss indirectly because it keeps the stomach full for longer when compared to other foods. The fiber content of oatmeal can also aid probiotic gut bacteria and act as a prebiotic for gut health. Fibers also help in reducing the occurrence of constipation and flatulence.

Oats are cheap and better than expensive food items like Quinoa. Since oats are whole grains, oatmeal helps in improving insulin sensitivity. Improved insulin sensitivity helps in reducing fat percentage and promoting weight loss. By improving insulin sensitivity, oatmeal also helps people with diabetes.

Dietary fibers in oats are known to lower bad cholesterol (LDL) without affecting good cholesterol (HDL). Oats contain active plant compounds known as lignans, which are also known to protect against heart diseases.

Oats have multiple health benefits. (Image via Unsplash/Cleanlight Photo)

Conclusion

Oatmeal is a favorite breakfast for many people around the world. Its flavor and nutrient content can be improved by adding nuts, fruits, seeds or other items.

The oatmeal diet includes several meals of oatmeal a day with some amounts of fruit and vegetables as well. Oatmeal can help improve insulin sensitivity, which can lead to controlled blood glucose. Improved insulin sensitivity aids in weight loss and helps reduce fat percentage significantly.

At the same time, one must consider the fact that the oatmeal diet is restrictive, and eating the same food all the time can be upsetting for many people. People with medical conditions should consult their medical professional before embarking on such a restrictive diet.

It is crucial for people to understand that there cannot be shortcuts to weight loss. Most importantly, a balanced diet with an active lifestyle and regular exercise is the key to a healthy life.

