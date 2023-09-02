Ocular migraines and everything you should know about them

Ocular migraines are brief periods of visual disturbances coupled with the usual migraine headaches. These attacks are usually temporary, lasting somewhere between 4 to 72 hours at a stretch however, in some exceptional cases, the symptoms might persist longer than expected.

These types of migraines are also sometimes referred to by several other names like visual migraines, retinal migraines, monocular migraines, and ophthalmic migraines.

Some of the issues that it can cause with one's visibility are:

Scotoma - is an aura or a blind spot

Scintillating scotoma - a flickering aura that moves like waves alternating between light and darkness

The effects of the migraine usually wane away after a brief period, but in some extreme cases, the damage may be more permanent. Besides that, it's not a one-time occurrence, so people who have experienced it once are most likely to experience it again.

Most people start experiencing symptoms of ocular migraine in their 20s, however, among the selective few it can start as early as 7 years old.

What causes ocular migraines?

Retinal migraines are found to be a common occurrence among those who have a family history of the same (Image via pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Medical experts everywhere have yet not been able to establish the reason behind ocular migraines, however, they do have some theories. Some suggest that they are caused by problems in the blood vessels associated with the retina which tends to affect the blood flow on the site. These changes manifest in the form of certain visual issues that subside after the blood vessels are able to relax.

Some experts in the field also insist that there is a genetic angle to these migraines, as almost 50% of the people who experience these come from a long line of family members who have experienced or are experiencing the same.

What are some of the symptoms of ocular migraines?

One of the common symptoms of Retinal Migraines is seeing flickering lights (Image via freepik/rawpixel.com)

The symptoms of ocular migraines are a combination of visual issues and migraine headaches. In most cases the visibility issues last as long as 30 minutes, and the migraine issues last somewhere between 4 to 72 hours. In this case, the visual issues usually only occur in one eye whereas the other eye remains completely safe.

As mentioned ocular migraines cause visual issues among those who are affected by it. These issues manifest in the form of some common symptoms which are:

formation of blind spots

formation of zigzag patters

instances of flickering lights with momentary periods of light and darkness

ability to see floating lines

They also come with the regular migraine headaches, the symptoms of which are:

throbbing headache that usually occurs behind the eye that is affected

fatigue

nausea

loss of appetite

excessive sweating or experiencing chills

extreme sensitivity to one's surroundings, specifically to light, sound, and smell

How can ocular migraines be treated?

Removing possible triggers of retinal migraines like smoking can be beneficial for controlling its symptoms (Image via pexels/Alex Alexander)

If the migraines are infrequent in nature, then healthcare officials do not usually suggest a specific plan for treatment. However, if the symptoms arrive too often, medical experts tend to try and control the frequency of these attacks by suggesting some lifestyle changes as well as by prescribing medications.

When it comes to lifestyle changes, healthcare professionals may suggest avoiding certain food items that act as triggers for migraine attacks. They may also suggest restricting certain habits that can trigger the attack like smoking, alcohol consumption, and caffeine intake.

Medicines are only given when lifestyle changes do not bring about any improvement in the frequency of migraine attacks. Medicines such as acetaminophen, naproxen, and ibuprofen are suggested for effectively treating the symptoms of the attack when they arise.

As has already been stated, ocular migraines are a common occurrence among those who have a family history of the same. However, with careful consideration and proper trigger controls, the symptoms of the same can very easily be managed.