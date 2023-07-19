One drink hydrates you the way nature intended – It’s not water

Have you ever noticed that when you're thirsty, water is the first thing you grab to quench that thirst? Well, turns out water might not be the most hydrating drink after all!

According to a study from St. Andrews University in Scotland, drinks with a little bit of sugar, fat or protein actually do a better job of keeping us hydrated. Crazy, right? Surprisingly there are other drinks that are really the best for quenching our thirst and keeping our bodies hydrated.

Research findings

Researchers at St.Andrews University compared the hydration responses of several different drinks. They discovered that a simple H2O and soda can do a decent job of quickly hydrating the body; drinks with some sugar, fat or protein perform even better in keeping us hydrated for a long time.

Key factors for optimal hydration

Milk can also be a hydrating drink (Image via Unsplash/Anita Jankovic)

The reason behind this lies in two factors. Firstly, the volume of a drink plays a significant role. The more you drink, the faster it empties from your stomach, gets absorbed into the bloodstream, dilutes bodily fluids and hydrates the body..

The second factor is the nutrient composition of the drink. Milk, for instance, was found to be even more hydrating, as it contains lactose (a type of sugar), protein, and some fat. These components slow down the tempting of fluid from the stomach ensuring sustained hydration over a longer time.

Additionally, milk also contains sodium, which holds onto water in the body, reducing urine production.

Best drink for hydration besides water

Ranking of the hydrating drink (Image via Unsplash/Kaizen Nguy)

Based on the research conducted at St. Andrews University, here's a ranking of the most hydrating beverages over a four-hour period:

Skim milk

Oral rehydration solutions (such as Pedialyte or Liquid I.V)

Full-fat milk

Orange juice

Cola

Diet Cola

Cold tea

Tea

Sports drink

Still & Sparkling water

Lager

Coffee

High sugary drinks can be dehydrating (Image via Unsplash/Suzi Kim)

While beverages with concentrated sugars like fruit juices or colas may spend more time in the stomach and empty more slowly than plain H2O, they're not necessarily as hydrating.

Once these beverages enter the small intestine, the high concentration of sugars gets diluted through a process called osmosis. This process pulls water from the body into the small intestines, reducing overall hydration.

So, if you have the choice between soda and other beverages for hydration, go with water every time.

So, which drinks should you choose to stay properly hydrated?

Choosing the right drink is essential (Image via Unsplash/Yomex Owo)

In most situations, you don't need to worry too much about how hydrating your beverages are. The body will naturally signal when you are thirsty, prompting you to drink more.

However, for athletes training in warm conditions with high sweat losses of those working long hours without breaks, hydration becomes a critical issue.

Choosing the right drinks for hydration

Consume coffee moderately. (Image via Unsplash/Fallon Michael)

Alcoholic beverages act as diuretics, causing increased urine production. The level of hydration provided by alcoholic drinks depends on the volume. Beer, with its higher fluid content, may keep you a little dehydrated compared to stronger alcoholic beverages.

Coffee's hydrating effects depend on the amount of caffeine consumed. Regular coffee with moderate caffeine content can be as hydrating, too. However, excessive caffeine intake, typically over 2-4 cups of coffee, may have a slightly diuretic effect. That can be mitigated by adding a small amount of milk to your coffee.

Staying hydrated is crucial for overall health, which includes joint lubrication, preventing infections and delivering nutrients to cells. While water is an excellent go-to option, the aforementioned study sheds light on other hydrating alternatives.

The key is to choose drinks with a moderate amount of sugar, fat or protein to sustain hydration over longer periods. Remember, in most cases. the body will tell you when it's time to drink more.