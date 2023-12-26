‘One Life to Live’ star Kamar de los Reyes passes away at 56 following cancer fight

Kamar de los Reyes, the talented actor known for his role in the popular soap opera "One Life to Live," breathed his last at the age of 56. He fought a courageous battle against cancer before his untimely demise.

According to a family spokesperson who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, De los Reyes died on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles. He's survived by his wife, Sherri Saum, whom he married in 2007, and shared a special on-screen chemistry with on "One Life to Live."

The couple had nine-year-old twins, John and Michael. Kamar also had a son, Caylen, 26, from a previous relationship. He leaves behind his parents, Matilde and Walfredo, as well as his siblings Daniel, Walfredo Jr., Lily and Ilde.

‘One Life to Live’ star Kamar de los Reyes succumbs to cancer

In recent years, Kamar de los Reyes had made memorable appearances in television shows like "Sleepy Hollow," "The Rookie" and "All American." He also showcased his acting skills by portraying the villainous character Menendez in several popular "Call of Duty" video games.

However, his role as cop Antonio Vega on "One Life to Live" truly solidified his place in the hearts of viewers. He portrayed the character from 1995 to 1998 before he returned to the show from 2000 to 2013.

The late actor was actively involved in his work until his death. He was filming episodes for The CW's "All American," where he played Coastal California University's Coach Montes.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the showrunner of "All American," paid tribute to Kamar, expressing devastation at his loss, in a statement to Deadline.

Carroll described him as a beloved member of the show's family, bringing love, light and joy to the set every day.

The cast and crew are grateful for the moments they shared with him and extended their heartfelt condolences to Sherri, Caylen, Michael, John and the rest of Kamar's family. His presence will be cherished for a long time.

Kamar de los Reyes’ legacy as ‘One Life to Live’ actor and more

Despite his death, Kamar de los Reyes' presence will continue to be felt in the entertainment industry. He has several upcoming roles, including Season 6 of "All American," the drama series "Washington Black" on Hulu and the highly anticipated Disney+ show "Daredevil: Born Again."

While Sherri Saum, Kamar's wife, has not yet spoken publicly about his death, she often expressed her admiration for him throughout their 16-year marriage. Saum described him as a dedicated father and someone who consistently showed up for their family.

In a podcast appearance in 2018, she expressed her gratitude for his commitment and genuine nature, calling him a real-life superhero.

The news of Kamar de los Reyes' death has left a void in the entertainment industry. He was widely loved and will be remembered for his immense talent and impact he made during his time on "One Life to Live" and beyond.