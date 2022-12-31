Oregano oil is a powerful herb that has been used for thousands of years. In fact, it's one of the oldest medicinal herbs known to man! While oregano oil has many uses, including being an anti-fungal and anti-microbial agent, its most popular use is in supporting healthy immune function. In this article, we'll explore some potential benefits of using oregano oil (also known as Origanum Vulgare) to support your overall health and wellness over time.

Health Benefits of Oregano Oil

Here are some of the potential health benefits of using oregano oil in your daily routine:

Reduces inflammation and may help with weight loss. (Image via Pexels / Yan Krukau)

1. Rich in antioxidants

Antioxidants are basically nature’s way of fighting off the aging process. It is often linked with heart health: they can protect your arteries from damage from oxidized cholesterol.

But how do you get antioxidants in your diet? It depends on how much fruit and vegetables you eat! An adequate intake of flavonoid-rich foods like berries, tomatoes, and greens can help meet those needs—and it’s no surprise that oregano oil counts among them.

In fact, studies show that it contains some pretty impressive antioxidant properties compared to other herbs and spices like basil or thyme—so much so that one study even found it comparable to vitamin E supplements in terms of its effectiveness!

2. Antimicrobial properties

The antimicrobial properties of oregano oil are one of its most important benefits. Antimicrobial means that oregano oil can help kill off harmful bacteria and viruses, which is good for preventing infections.

Oregano oil can also be used to treat infections caused by bacteria, fungi (like Candida albicans), or protozoans such as giardia lamblia (which causes a parasitic infection).

3. Anti-inflammatory

The oil is a potent anti-inflammatory. In fact, essential oils in oregano have been found to be just as effective as pharmaceutical drugs and over-the-counter medications for reducing inflammation in the body. This makes it especially useful for conditions like arthritis, where chronic inflammation can lead to joint pain and stiffness.

Effective in treating psoriasis. (Image via Unsplash / J R Lopez)

The oil has also been shown to be an effective treatment for psoriasis, a common skin condition characterized by flaky white patches on the surface of your skin that may have underlying causes related to inflammation (think: eczema).

Oregano's antibacterial properties make it useful for gastrointestinal issues such as colitis, indigestion or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

4. Supports gut health

Oregano oil is beneficial for the digestive system. It can help in the treatment of stomach ulcers and prevent stomach infections. The antiviral properties in oregano oil also make it effective in treating diarrhea, as well as intestinal worms.

5. Fights yeast infections

Oregano oil is a proven anti-fungal and antimicrobial. (Image via Unsplash / J R Lopez)

Oregano oil is a proven anti-fungal and antimicrobial, meaning it can help fight off the infection associated with yeast infections. The active ingredients in oregano oil are carvacrol and thymol; these work to kill off harmful bacteria and yeast by reducing their resistance to antibiotics. Carvacrol and thymol are also found in other essential oils such as thyme, cinnamon, and basil.

6. May help with weight loss

Oregano oil is a powerful anti-inflammatory, which means it can help with weight loss. It also aids in digestion, skin health and inflammation. The high antioxidant content of oregano oil helps your body fight off free radicals that cause oxidative stress and damage cells in the body.

When consuming oregano oil for weight loss purposes, you should take about one teaspoon of oregano oil per day (15 drops) with food. Do not take more than this unless directed by a doctor because it could have a negative effect on your liver function if you consume too much!

How To Use Oregano Oil?

Oregano is a powerful plant, and oregano oil has many uses. The most common way to consume oregano is as a culinary herb. It can be used in sauces or marinades, salads, or pizzas . Because it's so potent though, you should always use it sparingly—no more than 1/8 teaspoon per serving. If you have adverse reactions to spicy foods then this option may not be optimal for you.

Oregano oil can also serve as an effective supplement or alternative treatment for many health conditions. As with any supplement or treatment however there are risks that need to be considered before deciding whether this method is right for you specifically:

*Side effects include gastrointestinal distress such as nausea and vomiting; headaches; dizziness; rashes; burning sensations on the skin if applied topically without dilution first.*

Wrapping Up

Ultimately, it is up to you to decide whether or not you are going to take oregano oil as a supplement to your diet. While these benefits are promising, oftentimes an extract can perform as well as its natural counterpart. So before indulging, make sure you have done some research on the product and understand the pros and cons of incorporating this herb into your general health regime.

