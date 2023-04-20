Original Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines are no longer authorized: FDA authorizes new bivalent shots

Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines have been administered to many since they were developed by the two pharma giants.

These COVID-19 shots contain messenger RNA that instructs the cells to synthesize viral protein inside the body. That triggers an immune response without causing the disease itself. Antibodies formed as a result of these vaccines prevent the actual disease when a person gets exposed to the real virus.

The US FDA has canceled the authorization of the original Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines (also known as monovalent). Instead, they have authorized the use of the new bivalent vaccines prepared using both the original and omicron BA.4/BA.5 strains.

What you need to know about bivalent Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines?

The following instructions regarding vaccination have been provided by the US FDA:

Individuals who have been previously vaccinated with a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine but who have not yet received a dose of a bivalent vaccine may receive a single dose of the new bivalent Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

Individuals who have already received a single dose of the bivalent vaccine are not currently eligible for a second dose.

Individuals above 65 years of age who have received a single dose of a bivalent vaccine may receive one additional dose at least after four months.

Immunocompromised individuals who have received a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine may receive a single additional dose of a bivalent Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines at least 2 months after the first dose or as prescribed by the doctor.

Unvaccinated individuals may receive a single dose of a bivalent vaccine only

Children between 6 months and 5 years of age who are unvaccinated may receive a two-dose series of the Moderna bivalent vaccine or a three-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine.

Children above 5 years of age may receive two doses of the Moderna bivalent vaccine or a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine.

Children between 6 months and 5 years of age who have received one, two or three doses of a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine may receive Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines according to their vaccination history.

Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said:

“At this stage of the pandemic, data support simplifying the use of the authorized mRNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, and the agency believes that this approach will help encourage future vaccination."

He continued:

"Evidence is now available that most of the U.S. population 5 years of age and older has antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, either from vaccination or infection that can serve as a foundation for the protection provided by the bivalent vaccines.

"COVID-19 continues to be a very real risk for many people, and we encourage individuals to consider staying current with vaccination, including with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. The available data continue to demonstrate that vaccines prevent the most serious outcomes of COVID-19, which are severe illness, hospitalization and death.”

Is Moderna better than Pfizer?

Both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines have gone through rigorous stages of experimental trials, including in silico computational analysis, followed by in vitro viral cell culture and in vivo animal testing before entering clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccine development for SARS and MERS helped scientists formulate Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines for COVID. It cannot be said that either Moderna or Pfizer are better than the other, as they have their own mechanism and science behind their efficacy. The Pfizer booster is being administered to many people.

