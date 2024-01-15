Outstanding health benefits of heirloom tomatoes

There are many benefits of heirloom tomatoes that make them stand out from other sorts. You can grow them from seeds or buy them from garden stores.

These tomatoes come from an old strain that small farmers and gardening buffs kept alive by planting their harvested seeds.

Natural forces like bugs, birds, and wind allow heirlooms to pollinate. People love growing tomatoes at home because they taste good and deliver good nutrients.

They offer tonnes of health benefits as they're packed with Vitamin C, K, and lycopene, a compound that helps fight cancer.

Listed below are the benefits of heirloom tomatoes:

1) Vitamin C-rich profile

Heirloom tomatoes are high in Vitamin C, which supports the functioning of the adrenal glands and helps in decreasing stress. Antioxidants found in Vitamin C can additionally protect against UV radiation damage. One medium heirloom tomato contains 40% of your daily intake of this immune-boosting vitamin.

2) Helps regulate blood sugar

Tomatoes have a low glycemic index and are non-starchy. The glycemic index, or GI, is a ranking of carbohydrate content in foods.

Tomatoes have a GI of under fifteen, making them a low-GI diet and a great food for diabetes. Diabetics should consume any item with a GI score less than 55.

3) Anti-cancer properties

Researchers confirmed that the lycopene found in tomato products may help prevent prostate cancer. Lycopene has also been demonstrated to help safeguard against prostate cancer when taken with green tea.

These include inhibiting cancer cell development, reducing DNA damage, and boosting enzymes that degrade cancer-causing substances.

4) Enhanced heart health

Lycopene may also help lower LDL, or "bad" cholesterol, in addition to lowering blood pressure.

This may reduce your risk of developing heart disease. Other elements in tomatoes, such as Vitamins B and E and antioxidants known as flavonoids, may also benefit your heart health.

5) Brightens skin

Tomato enzymes aid in gently exfoliating your skin and removing the dust and filth that accumulate on the skin over time.

Rubbing a tomato on the face on a daily basis will ensure that dead skin cells get rid of and the skin appears vibrant and fresh.

6) Enhances fertility

Tomatoes' lycopene component has been shown to be practical as well as efficient in raising sperm count. Not only this, the high level of antioxidants in tomatoes can also minimize DNA damage and boost sperm count.

As a result, it is not unexpected that tomatoes are currently widely considered to improve male fertility.

7) Calorie-friendly

Heirloom tomatoes add a lot of flavor to your cuisine while being low in calories.

A sun-ripened tomato, like an apple, has only 27 calories per cup and can be enjoyed as a snack. For an additional kick, garnish your next dish or dip with diced heirloom tomatoes.

Farmers plant the seeds using their finest tomatoes from the previous season to create heirloom tomatoes. This allows them to select more desirable characteristics such as flavor, juiciness, size, shape, and colour.

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of heritage tomato types available in a variety of shapes, sizes, colours, flavor profiles, susceptibilities, and strengths.