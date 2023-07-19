Overdose Deaths: Lethality of Opioids and Psychostimulants

Death by overdose is not a new phenomenon. The use of substances is on an all-time high in America. The use has also been proportionate to the number of deaths being witnessed as a society. A report from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the involvement of opioid in these deaths. According to the last report from 2021, the mortality rate has jumped upto seven times.

Drugs can really kill, and the simultaneous use of opioids and psychostimulants like cocaine has a correlation to increasing number of deaths in some regions. Research shows that people who are using a comination of stimulants and opioids are at a higher risk of health-related difficulties.

Over the years, drug abuse and mixing of drugs has become very common. It brings to important facts that we are missing as a society. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

Drug Overdose: Role of Psychostimulants

A few hours of fun can turn into a lifetime of misery. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

Can you guess the number of individuals who lost their lives due to drug use last year? Approximately, 110,000 people were found to use cocaine, psychostimulants, and opioids. If this doesn't sound alarming to you, then you should also know about the other effects of these substances on mental and physical health. There also seems to be a gender disparity in overdose deaths.

Psyhostimulants and other substances change brain chemistry. While they may give individuals an initial high or "kick," the negative consequences can lead to irreversible changes. This begs the question—is the high from the overdose worth more than life?

Seeing the current data, doctors and researchers are further concerned about public health. What is more alarming to them is that these deaths are preventable. However, due to the lack of awareness, easy access to substances, and relaxed regulations, the wave of deaths continues to rise. Many celebrities also have been victims of substance abuse.

Drug trends and patterns can vary over time and across different areas. Unfortunately, mixing of drugs has become a common practice lately. Research always gets updated around the effects of overdose. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, seeking substance abuse therapy or meeting with an addiction specialist is not only important but also essential.

Most of these individuals can be saved if they reach out and seek the right services. Will you be willing to raise awareness around drug abuse and overdose?

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.