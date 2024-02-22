Overthinking side effects that can become problematic for your health!

It is not uncommon for us to get stuck in spirals of thought. However, in the long run, overthinking side effects can impact our health and make us feel overflood. Overthinking is not the same as brainstorming or thinking of potential ways to solve a problem. Rather, it often involves dwelling, fixating, or replaying experiences or outcomes. While problem-solving also requires us to think, overthinking stops us from reaching a solution.

Can overthinking kill you? Unlikely. Can overthinking impact your health? Very likely. Overthinking side effects can impact you both in the short-term and long-term.

Overthinking side effects can influence mental health in many ways. (Image via Pexels/ Spencer Lee)

What are common overthinking side effects on body?

We all engage in overthinking at some point or another. (Image via Pexels/ Narin Chauhan)

Sometimes, we can't stop ourselves from going over and over the details of experiences. However, chronic overthinking can affect our decision-making, relationships, health, and other aspects of life.

Here are some common overthinking side effects:

#1 Blood pressure

Chronic overthinking puts stress and pressure on your body. You can experience a rise in blood pressure as a consequence of chronic stress. This also makes you susceptible to heart problems. While the link between overthinking and blood pressure is not a very direct one, it surely exists and can lead to further difficulties.

#2 Stress response

Overthinking can exist on its own but it is also associated with various mental health issues. We often experience stress when we are not able to cope with the stressor. One of the common overthinking side effects is the overactivation of the stress response.

While we all experience stress and it can aid our survival, overactivation can reduce our immunity and disrupt other bodily mechanisms.

#3 Sleep difficulties

Imagine that it's midnight and you have a paper due tomorrow. Even though you need a good night's sleep and rest, your mind is going in all directions. It keeps you thinking about all the potential scenarios and leads you to engage in catatrophic thinking.

As a consequence, your sleep cycle goes into a toss. Racing thoughts and persistent worries can make it difficult for you to sleep at night.

#4 Muscle tension

You may have noticed that our bodies often become tense when we worry or think too much. Unfortunately, sometimes we can also experience pain as a result of mental tension. Over time, overthinking can lead to more serious conditions such as persistent body pain, tension headaches, and much more.

Overthinking can have a pervasive effect on your life if you do not take charge of it. Whether it's impacting your cardiovascular system or digestive system, overthinking is closely linked to our physical health. The good news is that it is a manageable condition and you can start taking steps to tackle overthinking side effects.

By working with a professional, incorporating exercise, and adopting a healthy lifestyle, you can feel more in control.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.