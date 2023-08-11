OxyContin: The Netflix painkiller drama and its impact today

Dive into the gripping tale of OxyContin, where reality meets the screen in the latest Netflix drama, "Painkiller." This isn't just entertainment; it's a glimpse into the tumultuous history of a drug that has stirred conversations far beyond the confines of the series.

With real-world impacts echoing the on-screen drama, let's journey through the story of this drug that has seen both spotlight and shadows, both on the TV screen and in the lives of countless individuals.

What is OxyContin?

It isn't just a name – it's a potent semi-synthetic drug used to treat pain, giving it the spotlight in the series "Painkiller." This American opioid has a history entwined with the opioid crisis and the marketing of it, a particular opioid containing oxycodone.

Oxycodone, found in this drug, is a pain-relieving powerhouse. It's prescribed for moderate to severe pain, and when other options fall short in managing chronic pain.

This drama-worthy drug's story goes back to the 1970s and 1980s when Purdue Pharma – the creators – developed it as an extended-release alternative to other opioid pain relievers.

Is OxyContin still prescribed?

Fast-forward to today, and you might be wondering – is it still around? Yes, it is but with a twist.

In response to abuse concerns, Purdue Pharma reformulated this drug in 2010. The new version was designed to be more difficult to crush or dissolve, making it harder to misuse. It was even labeled "abuse-deterrent" by the FDA.

However, this change had unintended consequences. While the reformulated drug couldn't be easily abused, it led some misusers to turn to heroin instead. The number of heroin overdoses rose significantly after the reformulation. Nevertheless, it remains available on prescription in the US and the UK.

The ongoing saga: From screen to reality

As you wrap your head around the gripping Netflix drama "Painkiller," remember that OxyContin is more than just a storyline – it's a real drug that has impacted countless lives. Its history, usage and reforms paint a complex picture, and the drama on screen mirrors the challenges faced in reality.

So, if you're curious about OxyContin's journey from the screen to the real world, know that the story is ongoing, unfolding within the confines of a medical landscape that continues to evolve.