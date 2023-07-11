Ozempic medication can lead to suicidal thoughts, a new investigation finds

The popular diabetes and weight loss medications, Ozempic and Saxenda, are currently under investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) following reports of users experiencing an increase in suicidal thoughts and self-harm.

While Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of these drugs, disputes any causal association, the EMA has initiated a safety review to examine the potential risk

Why is Ozempic medicine under investigation?

Following three reported cases from Iceland, the EMA launched an investigation to determine whether Ozempic and Saxenda are linked to suicidal thoughts. The EMA wants to find out if these medications are causing these thoughts or if it is merely a coincidence.

Linked with suicidal thoughts (Image via Unsplash / Isaac Quesada)

Ozempic is an injectable medication that contains semaglutide and is primarily used to manage type 2 diabetes. Saxenda, on the other hand, is a medication intended to help people lose weight. Both drugs work as GLP-1 agonists, helping control blood sugar levels and supporting weight loss efforts.

A medicine professor, Dr. Marc Siegel, explains that just because there is a connection between the medication and thoughts of suicide, that doesn't mean that the medicine caused the suicidal thoughts. Other factors, like medical conditions or mental health issues, could also play a part.

Assessing the risk factor involved (Image via Pexels / Los Muertos)

Dr. Angela Fitch, who's the boss at a healthcare company called Knownwell, says that the chance of having problems with GLP-1 drugs is usually very low, but slightly higher than with fake medicine. They say the potential risks are usually told to people ahead of time during studies for medicines used to treat obesity.

Assessing the risks and psychiatric side effects of Ozempic

Dr. Fitch says it's important to have a complete plan for taking care of ongoing diseases, especially when there might be a risk. If you're using these medicines, doctors should watch you closely, change how you're treated if needed, check for any problems, and offer support if you need it.

These GLP-1 drugs can affect how your brain works and your nutrition. This is especially important if you use food to help with your emotions.

Still under trial and investigation (Image via Unsplash / Joshua Coleman)

The EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) will not only investigate Ozempic and Saxenda but also consider the need to assess other GLP-1 medications.

Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer, maintains that their large clinical trial programs and post-marketing surveillance have not revealed any causal association between these medications and suicidal or self-harming thoughts.

The investigation into the connection between Ozempic, Saxenda, and suicidal thoughts is essential for patient safety. Although the risk is small, it's important to address and monitor any possible side effects. Patients should keep taking their prescribed medications but stay alert for any changes.

If you have any concerns or symptoms, it's best to consult with healthcare professionals for guidance and support.

