Patellar Tendonitis Exercises: 5 Exercises for Jumper's Knee

Patellar tendonitis, also known as jumper's knee, occurs when the patella tendon, located right below the kneecap, is inflamed and experiences irritation.

Anterior (front) knee discomfort frequently results from repetitive or severe overload on the patellar tendon, which is a typical source of patella tendon pain. Active sportsmen, particularly those who take part in jumping sports like volleyball, tennis, football, and basketball, frequently suffer from jumper’s knee.

The patellar tendonitis exercises in this article can help you get back to your active lifestyle.

Best Patellar Tendonitis Exercises

The most common reason for patellar tendonitis is that the tendon isn't prepared for the amount or type of load being applied during the activities. Due to the rapid load, the patella tendon becomes irritated. The inflammation then persists for a while or turns into a syndrome that doesn't heal.

Check out the five best patellar tendonitis exercises:

1) Hamstring stretch

This stretch is one of the best patellar tendonitis exercises. The hamstrings and hips may become more flexible and loose after the stretch, improving the range of motion in the knee and pelvis.

Instructions to follow:

Extend one leg while seated on a chair. As you rest your heel on the ground, keep your knee straight.

Slowly incline your head forward till the back of the leg stretches. The hips should bend. Hold a straight back.

Hold for 30 seconds. Repeat by switching legs.

2) Straight leg raise

The upper thigh and abdominal muscles get stronger with this patellar tendonitis exercise.

Here’s how to do a straight leg raise:

Lie flat on your back with one leg extended and the other kneeled, and the foot flat on the ground.

Lift the extended leg while maintaining a straight knee. Bring the leg to the floor after a brief holding period.

Repeat while changing legs.

Aim to complete three sets of 15-20 reps.

3) Step-up

By strengthening the glutes and leg muscles, you can better support knee operations with this straightforward body-resistance workout.

Here’s how to perform a step-up:

Place a step or stool in front of you.

With one leg first and then the other, ascend onto the elevated surface.

Return to your starting position by taking a step back in the same one-two rhythm.

Complete 15-20 reps by alternating your legs. Complete 2-3 sets.

4) Single-leg isometric quad squat

Squats are an excellent isometric and also a great patellar tendonitis exercise. They provide the knee tendons with a better focus by concentrating the force around the knee rather than distributing it through the hips.

Instructions to follow:

Keep your back straight while rolling your shoulder blades back.

Keep your upper body upright, head forward, and weight evenly distributed across the ball of your foot.

Lift the non-supporting foot a little bit off the ground.

Hinging your hips back will allow you to slowly lower yourself into a squat position while keeping the knee of the supporting leg centered on the ball of the foot.

Squat shallow at first, before gradually lowering yourself to the ground.

Before continuing on the other side, release by bringing both legs to a standing position and correcting your stance with your shoulders back and down.

5) Isometric wall sit

It's a different approach to modifying the squat so that it's much more of a knee-focused motion, similar to but distinct from a quad squat.

Instructions to follow:

Beginning with your back against a wall, keep your feet about two feet away from the wall and at shoulder width.

When the thighs are parallel to the ground, squeeze your abs, and slowly glide your back down the wall.

Your feet should be adjusted such that your knees are squarely over your ankles.

Maintain a flat back against the wall. Maintain the posture for 20–60 seconds.

Retrace your steps back up the wall till you're standing.

After 30 seconds of rest, perform the exercise three more times.

As your strength improves, extend your hold time by five seconds at a time.

Takeaway

The aforementioned patellar tendonitis exercises can prove to be really helpful. Depending on the individual, the process of recovery can take longer than expected. There's no use in rushing. Being consistent and patient is crucial.

Setbacks can result from attempting to push too far too quickly. You should reduce the intensity of your workout if you perform an activity but experience knee pain later.

Poll : 0 votes