Pectoral stretches: Benefits and 5 best ones to practice every day

If you have stiff chest muscles, practicing certain pectoral stretches can be quite effective. They can increase the overall flexibility of the chest and also keep your posture upright. Regular practice of specific chest stretches can improve the range of motion in the shoulders and also reduce your risks of upper body injuries.

Tight pecs not only lead to posture problems such as forward rounded shoulders, but they can also limit the range of motion in your upper body. This, in return, can cause pain and difficulty moving your shoulders and arms.

It also limits your everyday movements such as shoulder extension, shoulder flexion, internal rotation, and horizontal adduction.

What are pectoralis major and minor?

The chest is composed of two muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Pikx By Panther)

The chest is one of the major muscle groups in the body and is composed of two muscles, namely pectoralis major and pectoralis minor. The majority of the chest muscle comprises the pectoralis major. This is a large muscle that runs across the chest at different angles.

Just under the pectoralis major is the pectoralis minor, which stabilizes and controls the movement of the shoulder blades and allows for pain-free movements throughout the upper body.

Why are pectoral stretches important?

Pectoral stretches are important as they gently open up the front of your body. These stretches allow for a better range of motion, enhance shoulder mobility, improve your body posture and boost your performance as well.

All in all, pectoral stretches can offer some notable benefits, including:

improving flexibility

better blood and oxygen circulation

improving range of motion

improving posture

reducing tightness

reducing the risk of injury and muscle strain

boosting sports performance

Pectoral stretches improve posture. (Photo via Pexels/Two Dreamers)

5 pectoral stretches to practice every day

Here are five of the most effective and easiest pectoral stretches you can practice in the comfort of your home:

1. Doorway pec stretch

The doorway pec stretch is a great way to relax the tight chest as well as the muscles located on the front side of the shoulder. It is an easy pectoralis major stretch most suitable for people with upper back, neck or shoulder pain.

To do:

Stand straight in between an open doorway and position your legs at your shoulder distance.

Lift your arms to the side with palms facing forward and your hands bent at a 90-degree angle. If this feels uncomfortable, move your elbows slightly down.

Now step forward with your right foot and feel a gentle stretch in your chest and shoulders. Do not lean forward.

Hold for a few breaths and then release.

2. Kneeling chest stretch

The kneeling chest stretch is also among some beneficial pectoral stretches that work on the lats and shoulders, too. When doing this stretching exercise, however, do not curve your lower back too intensely.

To do:

Take a kneeling position, extend your arms straight and place them on an exercise bench in front of you.

Now move your body slightly to the back while maintaining your arm position until you feel a stretch in your chest.

Continue the stretch for a few seconds and then relax.

3. Wall chest stretch

This is an effective pec minor stretch that helps open stiff chest muscles and also loosens shoulders and biceps.

To do:

Stand straight sideways to a wall and bend your arm to place your forearm against the wall.

Slowly turn your torso away from your arm until you feel a stretch in your chest.

Hold the position and then return to start.

Turn your torso in the opposite direction and repeat.

Wall stretch loosens tight pec minor muscles. (Photo via Pexels/RDNE Stock project)

4. Reverse chest stretch

The seated position during this exercise allows for the maximum stretch of the chest as well as the anterior deltoid muscles. The reverse chest stretch is also an ideal exercise to improve your posture.

To do:

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and heels flat on the floor.

Now lean back and position your hands behind you. Keep your shoulders down and chest up.

As you’ll do this, you should feel a gentle stretch in your chest, biceps, and anterior shoulders.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds.

5. Arms backward chest stretch

This is one of the easiest yet most relaxing pectoral stretches that ease tight biceps, chest, and shoulder muscles and also help keep your posture in check.

To do:

Stand straight with an upright posture. Keep your chest up and shoulders down throughout the movement.

Now reach behind with both arms and interlace your fingers together.

Push your chest out and straighten your elbows until you feel a stretch. Lift your arms as high as you can to deepen the stretch.

When performing the aforementioned pectoral stretches, always remember to maintain an upright posture as an incorrect form and body posture can cause muscle strain and injury. Also, hold the stretches to a point that feels comfortable and not painful. Breathe easily and keep the movements slow to feel the stretch.

Poll : 0 votes