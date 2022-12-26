Pele's Health Update: Brazilian Legend Pele Hospitalized As Condition Worsens

Brazilian Legend Pele's health has been deteriorating since his hospitalization in late November, and some of his family members traveled to Brazil for a gathering at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo.

Pelé, a Brazilian football legend, played eighteen years and scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 matches. He won the World Cup three times and retired from the sport in 1977 at age forty. After his retirement, Pelé served as Minister of Sports of Brazil between 1995 to 1998 and even made an appearance at the 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

Pele's Health Update: What happened to him?

Doctors said this week that Pele's cancer had advanced, and he now required care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction. According to his family, he will remain in a hospital in Sao Paulo through Christmas. The three-time World Cup winner and one of the greatest soccer players of all time has received regular medical treatment since a tumor was removed from his colon in September of last year.

Pele's daughter, Kelly Nascimento, said on Instagram that most of Pele's family was with him in the hospital for Christmas. Edinho, Pele's son who played in goal for Santos in the 1990s, posted a picture of himself holding his father's hand on Instagram with the caption "Father... my strength is yours."

He is one of the most influential and adored people in Brazil and across the world. Pele is arguably the greatest player ever. Pele's health update has been dotted with ups and downs over the years, but he continues to be a source of inspiration for many generations. His determination, dedication and hard work is something we can all learn from and apply in our own lives.

Despite Pele's health struggles, those close to the Brazilian legend said he remains ever hopeful that he will recover soon.

