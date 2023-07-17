People with one personality type earn $35,000 more than others – Which one are you?

The Enneagram exam is well-known for providing a detailed assessment of personality types.

The test, which typically consists of 100 questions, categorizes responders into nine groups: Type 1 is a reformer. Type 2 is a helper. Type 3 is an achiever. Type 4 is an individualist. Type 5 is an investigator. Type 6 is a loyalist. Type 7 is an enthusiast. Type 8 is a Challenger, and type 9 is a peacemaker.

The findings include a full discussion of each type's motivations and shortcomings. According to a poll of over 80,000 persons conducted by Truity, a personality test company, your type may also be related to your professional path.

The high earners: Type 3 personality - The achievers

Type Threes top the pack in terms of earning potential. This group of people is known as the achievers.(August de Richelieu/Pexels)

When it comes to earning potential, Type Threes take the lead. This group of individuals, known as the achievers, earns the highest average income at nearly $90,000.

Type Threes are most likely to hold "Director" or "Executive" roles, with 19% of them reporting these titles compared to 10% across all types. Additionally, only 3% of Type Threes reported being unemployed, and an impressive 46% say that they are "very fulfilled" at work.

The success-oriented and pragmatic nature of Type Threes contributes to their high earning potential. These individuals are driven, competitive and constantly seeking ways to prove their value.

They possess key leadership qualities like confidence, adaptability and charisma, making them natural choices for leadership positions at work.

The lowest earners: Type 4 personality - The individualists

Personality type fours, often known as individualists, are at the other end of the income scale. (Monstera/Pexels)

At the other end of the income spectrum, there is the Type Fours, also known as the individualists.

This group earns the least, with an average income of $54,051. Type Fours are often drawn to jobs that allow them to utilize their creative skills and are less concerned with climbing up the corporate ladder.

Interestingly, money is not a motivating factor for Type Fours, according to a separate report by Truity. They're more inclined to spend time generating unique ideas or exploring their feelings rather than taking action.

Negotiating a pay raise can feel intimidating to this type, and they tend to struggle with it. It's worth noting that Fours also reported the highest rate of unfulfillment with their work life.

Correlation, not causation

While these findings highlight interesting trends, it's essential to remember that they represent correlation rather than causation.

Personality type alone does not determine one's income or career success. Various factors, like education, experience, industry and personal circumstances, play significant roles in an individual's earning potential.

Practice good financial hygiene

No matter your Enneagram type, practicing good financial hygiene can have a positive impact on your financial well-being.

Regardless of income level, it's crucial to keep an eye on your accounts, create a budget and seek opportunities to increase your earning potential. Building a strong financial foundation requires discipline, wise decision-making and a focus on long-term goals.

Understanding your personality type

The Enneagram exam provides useful information about our personalities, motivations and strengths. (Cottonbro studio/Pexels)

The Enneagram test provides valuable insights into our personalities, motivations and strengths.

While it's intriguing to observe correlations between certain types and earning potential, it's essential to remember that these associations are not definitive or limiting.

Our personalities are complex and multifaceted, and they interact with various external factors that shape our career paths and financial outcomes.

While Type Threes may be more likely to be high-earners, and Type Fours may earn less on average, it's important to approach these findings with an understanding that they represent general trends rather than being absolutes.

Embrace the uniqueness of your personality type, leverage your strengths, and focus on personal growth and financial well-being to create a fulfilling and prosperous life, regardless of your Enneagram classification.