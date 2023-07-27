Period diarrhea: Why does it occur, and how to get rid of it?

Period diarrhea can be a frustrating and unpleasant feeling. It usually happens during periods but can also happen a few days before the periods.

PMS diarrhea isn’t anything to worry about, though, as it’s a common symptom of menstruation. It can also be managed easily, but in cases where it’s accompanied by other symptoms, immediate medical attention is required.

What causes period diarrhea?

Period diarrhea is caused by prostaglandins. (Photo via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

Medical experts don’t know why some women have diarrhea before their periods or during the cycle, but they believe that it’s related to an increase in the hormone-like chemicals called prostaglandins.

Experts believe that when prostaglandins act on the uterus, it causes abdominal cramps. When these hormones are released in the intestines, women may experience diarrhea and other gastrointestinal tract problems.

Other functions of the prostaglandins include muscle contraction, blood clotting and blood vessel dilation.

Apart from period diarrhea, women can also experience other period-related abdominal issues like water retention, bloating, abdominal cramping, nausea and vomiting.

It's important to note that some of the abdominal symptoms that you might experience during your period aren’t directly related to the GI tract. Also, it might feel that these symptoms are occurring in the stomach, but they're, in fact, taking place in the uterus.

How to get rid of uncontrollable diarrhea during period?

Several things can be done to reduce the uncomfortable symptoms of diarrhea during periods:

Have a healthy diet

Having nutritious foods can ease symptoms of period diarrhea. (Photo via Pexels/Jane Doan)

If you're experiencing period diarrhea, the best thing you can do is switch to a healthy and clean diet, at least till your periods get over. Make sure to have home-cooked meals and add lots of green vegetables and fruits to your diet.

Try to avoid pre-period sweet food cravings, as they can upset the stomach even more and lead to other problems like smelly gas and bloating.

Consume fibre-rich foods

Fibre-rich foods can keep bowel movements regular. (Photo via Pexels/Vo Thuy Tien)

Increasing your fiber intake can also help with period diarrhea and curb uncomfortable symptoms.

A high fibre-rich diet can help with proper bowel movement and also prevent diarrhea. Fibre foods can also help pass stool more easily and keep you regular.

Drink lots of water and healthy fluids

Drink lots of healthy fluids. (Photo via Pexels/Ylanite Koppens)

Drinking water and other healthy fluids can alleviate symptoms of diarrhea and provide relief.

Persistent diarrhea can lead to dehydration and cause several other problems. To prevent them, it’s important that you drink lots of water or other healthy liquids like fruit juices or coconut water. You can also simply take an electrolyte solution.

Take medications

Take anti-prostaglandin medications for period diarrhea but on medical advice. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

If the pain is severe and not subsiding, you can take medications, but you must always consult your doctor first.

There are several anti-prostaglandin medications available that can help reduce the release of the aforementioned hormone in the body and also provide relief from period cramps. While these medications can help, they shouldn’t be taken regularly, though.

Manage stress

Meditate regularly to manage stress. (Photo via Pexels/Mikael Blomkvist)

Apart from the aforementioned remedies, it's also important that you manage your stress during periods, as excessive stress can exacerbate diarrhea and also cause severe cramping.

Regular meditation and yoga practice can help with stress reduction and also keep the body moving, which is of utmost importance during periods. Set aside at least 10 to 15 minutes of your day for meditation and exercises to unwind yourself.

Things that can exacerbate PMS diarrhea

There are several drinks and foods that women should avoid during periods, as they can trigger stomach problems and exacerbate period diarrhea.

These include:

alcohol

coffee

carbonated drinks

milk products

greasy and high-fat foods

junks

Women should immediately see a doctor if period diarrhea lasts more than two to three days or if there's blood in stool. These symptoms may indicate an underlying health problem.