Periorbital dark circles or periorbital hyperpigmentation, commonly known as under-eye circles or dark circles, refer to the dark discoloration of the skin underneath the eyes. They can make a person appear tired, exhausted, or older than they actually are. Several factors contribute to the development of periorbital dark circles, including:

Dark eyes (Photo by Amanda Dalbjörn on Unsplash)

Genetics

Some individuals have a genetic predisposition to develop dark circles under their eyes. If your parents or other family members have dark circles, you may be more likely to have them as well.

Thin skin

The skin around the eyes is naturally thinner and more delicate than other areas of the face. This thinness can make blood vessels and underlying structures more visible, leading to the appearance of dark circles.

Blood vessel congestion

Poor circulation around the eyes can cause blood vessels to dilate and become more noticeable, resulting in dark circles.

Pigmentation irregularities

Excessive melanin production or uneven distribution of pigmentation in the under-eye area can contribute to the formation of periorbital dark circles.

Fatigue and lack of sleep

Insufficient sleep or poor sleep quality can cause the blood vessels under the eyes to dilate, resulting in dark circles. Fatigue can also make the skin appear paler, making the underlying blood vessels and shadows more noticeable.

Age-related changes

As we age, the skin loses collagen and elasticity, causing it to become thinner and more transparent. This can make blood vessels and discoloration more apparent.

Allergies and nasal congestion

Chronic allergies or nasal congestion can lead to the pooling of blood and lymphatic fluid around the eyes, resulting in periorbital dark circles.

While it may not be possible to completely eliminate periorbital dark circles, there are several remedies and lifestyle changes that may help reduce their appearance:

Get sufficient sleep

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to allow your body to repair and rejuvenate.

Manage allergies and nasal congestion

If allergies or nasal congestion contribute to your dark circles, consult with a healthcare professional to develop an appropriate treatment plan.

Protect your under-eye area

Apply sunscreen or wear sunglasses with UV protection to shield the delicate skin around your eyes from sun damage.

Use cold compresses

Applying cold compresses or chilled tea bags to the under-eye area can help constrict blood vessels and reduce puffiness and discoloration.

Stay hydrated

Drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and maintain its elasticity.

Avoid excessive eye strain

Take breaks during prolonged periods of computer or smartphone use to prevent eye fatigue.

Use topical treatments

Certain creams, serums, or eye creams containing ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, hyaluronic acid, or kojic acid may help reduce the appearance of dark circles. Consult a dermatologist for personalized recommendations.

Treatments for periorbital dark circles

Chemical peels (Photo by Okeykat on Unsplash)

Periorbital dark circles are a common cosmetic concern and can be treated using various methods depending on the underlying cause. Here are some treatments that can be used to reduce the appearance of dark circles:

Topical treatments

Topical treatments containing ingredients such as vitamin C, vitamin K, caffeine, retinol, and hyaluronic acid can help to reduce the appearance of dark circles. These ingredients help to improve circulation, brighten the skin, and increase collagen production. It's best to consult a dermatologist to determine the right product for your skin.

Chemical peels

Chemical peels can help to reduce periorbital dark circles caused by hyperpigmentation. A chemical solution is applied to the skin, which causes the top layer of the skin to peel off. This process helps to reveal fresh, brighter skin underneath.

Laser therapy

Laser therapy can be used to treat dark circles caused by pigmentation irregularities or broken blood vessels. A laser beam is directed at the affected area, which helps to break up the pigmentation and reduce the appearance of dark circles.

Injectable fillers

Injectable fillers can help to reduce the appearance of dark circles caused by a loss of volume in the under-eye area. Fillers such as hyaluronic acid are injected under the skin, which helps to plump up the area and reduce the appearance of dark circles.

Surgery

In some cases, surgery may be necessary to treat periorbital dark circles. A blepharoplasty, or eyelid surgery, can be used to remove excess skin and fat from the under-eye area, which can help to reduce the appearance of dark circles.

It's important to note that the effectiveness of these treatments varies depending on the cause of the dark circles. It's best to consult a dermatologist or healthcare professional to determine the right treatment for your specific needs. Additionally, lifestyle changes such as getting enough sleep, managing allergies, and protecting your skin from sun damage can help to prevent and reduce the appearance of dark circles.

