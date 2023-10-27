Pilates exercises for legs: 7 best exercises for strong, toned legs   

Pilates exercises for legs are aimed at targeting your hips, glutes, inner thighs, quadriceps, calves, and more. Designed to work on every muscle in the legs, the below-given exercises require no additional equipment; rather, they only need the weight of your body.

Pilates for legs targets both the large muscles of your thighs and hips and the smaller muscles, thereby helping you achieve appropriate strength and definition in your lower body. So, are you ready to give them a try? Perform the following Pilates exercises a few times a week to see great improvements in your leg strength and shape.

7 Pilates exercises for legs you can try

Here are seven of the best Pilates exercises to achieve toned and sculpted legs:

1. Grasshopper

Grasshopper targets the glutes. (Image via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

The grasshopper is one of the best Pilates exercises for legs that primarily targets the glutes while also working on the lower back and hamstrings.

To do:

Lie on your stomach with your palms stacked on one another under your forehead and elbows bent.

Position your knees as wide as you can and move your toes together.

From there, lift your thighs and extend your legs out to the corners. Make sure your thighs are off the mat and your glutes are properly engaged.

Now bend your knees back in and move your toes together.

2. Side leg raise

The side leg raise targets the inner thighs. (Image via Pexels/SHVETS production)

The side leg raise is among the easiest Pilates exercises for legs because it strengthens the outer hips and improves mobility and stability. A great Pilates exercise for inner thighs, the side leg raise improves core strength and benefits posture as well.

To do:

Start by lying on your right side with your right arm bent and supporting your head.

Position your left hand flat in the front and keep your shoulders and hips in line. Make sure your feet are pointed towards the front corner.

From there, kick your left (top) leg towards the ceiling as high as you can. Lower your leg down and repeat a few times more.

Switch sides and repeat.

3. Dual leg lifts

Dual leg lift is among the most potent Pilates exercises for legs. (Image via Freepik)

The double leg lift in Pilates is an effective leg exercise that not only targets the leg muscles but strengthens and stabilizes the core as well. It is a beginner-level Pilates exercise that can be done easily at home.

To do:

Lie on your right side with your head positioned on your right arm. Move your left hand in the front and place it straight in front of your stomach.

With your heels together, lift both of them towards the ceiling as high as you can and hold for a second.

Slowly lower them back down and make sure to keep your inner thighs pressed together.

Repeat and then switch sides.

4. Swimming

Swimming in Pilates targets the hamstrings and calves. (Image via Pexels/Karl Solano)

Swimming is among the most potent Pilates exercises for legs, as it targets the calves and hamstrings while strengthening the back muscles along the way. This Pilates exercise improves your posture and enhances your spine mobility as well.

To do:

Lie on your stomach with your legs and hands extended.

Slowly lift your chest, legs and arms a few inches off the floor while tightening your core muscles.

Now lift your left arm and right leg as high as you can and then lower them after a few seconds. Repeat with your opposite arm and leg.

5. Flying scissor

Flying scissor is an advanced Pilates exercise. (Image via Pexels/Two Dreamers)

The flying scissor is among the most advanced Pilates exercises for legs that require a great deal of hip and shoulder flexibility. This exercise works on the hamstrings and hips and improves core stability.

To do:

Lie down on your back and move your knees towards your chest.

Lift your hips and position your hands on your back or hips to prop yourself up. Now extend your legs as high as you can and then split your legs in the air.

Make sure you contract your glutes as you split your legs.

Repeat the exercise.

6. Glute bridge with pulses

Glute bridge with pulses is one of the best Pilates exercises for legs. (Image via Freepik)

This Pilates exercise targets the hamstrings, glutes, abs, and lower back muscles without putting much stress on the spine. It is a great alternative for people who find squats difficult because of knee or hip pain.

To do:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor.

Make sure your shoulders and head are pressed firmly on the floor. Now press your heels and feet and slowly lift your hips off the floor.

Hold the position at the top and then lower your hips back to the floor.

7. Leg circles

Leg circles target the outer hips. (Image via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

The leg circles are among the most result-worthy Pilates exercises for legs that strengthen the outer hips and tone the hamstrings as well.

To do:

Lie on your back with your arms on the side and legs straight.

Lift your legs off the floor and make small circles going clockwise all while keeping them a few inches off the floor.

Repeat a few times.

Loved these Pilates leg exercises? Try them in your next leg day workout and see how they work for you. If you are a beginner, however, make sure to work under a Pilates trainer to ensure the safety and effectiveness of these movements.