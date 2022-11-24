As far as exercise routines go, Pilates is one of the more popular options. This is mainly because it's a whole-body workout that improves strength and flexibility, which makes it ideal for toning or stretching sore muscles.

While machines can benefit your Pilates practice by offering resistance and support, making certain moves on a mat is easier (and just as effective).

Pilates doesn't necessarily need a reformer

If you've been thinking of working Pilates into your workout repertoire, it can seem overwhelming. After all, the reformer is such a core part of this practice. But don't be daunted. There are plenty of effective moves you can make without using a reformer. So get moving, and reap the health benefits of this well-rounded form of exercise!

1) Toe Taps

How to perform?

Lie faceup on a mat with a slight gap between your lower back and the floor.

Bend your knees, placing your feet flat on the floor.

Keeping your heels in line with your sit bones, alternate tapping one toe to the mat as you float both legs up to the chair position.

Do 10 reps on each leg.

2) Inner Thigh Circle

How to perform?

Lie on your right side, extending your right leg out to the side and bending your left knee.

Lift your right leg 6 inches above the mat, engaging the inner thigh of your extended leg as you trace small circles with your big toe in both directions.

Repeat 10 times with each leg.

3) Trigger Point Pilates

How to perform?

Lie on your back, keeping your legs bent and feet on the floor.

Lift one leg, then the other, into a floating chair position as you bend your elbows to 90 degrees.

Exhale as you curl your upper body from your lower ribs.

Inhale as you open your legs slightly wider than hip-width, and exhale as you bring them back together.

Repeat this eight times, then return to starting position.

4) Pilates Push-up

How to perform?

Start lying facedown with your chin on the floor and walk your hands out to the plank position.

Then lower to a push-up, keeping your core tight, elbows bent, and back long.

Push up and reach your sit bones back and up as you walk your hands back to hang over your legs.

Draw in your belly to roll back up to a stand.

Repeat eight times.

5) Side Plank Twist

How to perform?

Lie on your right side, with your right arm under your shoulder and the rest of your body stacked up.

Lift your hips and waist so that only the upper body touches the mat.

Then, twist yourself around by reaching behind you with your left hand.

You can also do this on an exercise ball to increase the challenge.

Repeat for 6-8 reps, then switch sides.

Benefits of Pilates

1) Strong core muscles canPilatesou relieve tension in your shoulders, back, and legs. Pilates can promote better posture, preventing or relieving muscle tension that builds up in our day-to-day routines.

2) Pilates won't help you burn fat quickly, but it does strengthen your muscles and therefore boosts your body's natural ability to burn fat.

3) Pilates can be a great way to cross-train and prevent injury. It helps build strength and flexibility, which is why it's also a great way to add functional variety to your workout routine.

4) Pilates strengthens your body while also encouraging a sense of mindfulness and awareness. Other types of strength training, like weightlifting, can encourage you to push your body to its limits; this may make it harder to listen to your body's cues at times.

5) It is more than just a physical fitness routine. Pilates a disciplined way of thinking about the body and mind. It's also an exercise regimen but doesn't require fancy equipment or gym memberships. All you need is a mat.

Takeaway

These five moves are just some examples of pilates exercises that you can do on your own. Always remember to breathe and be careful. Don't push too hard—you should never feel pain.

If you need to take a break, slow down, or modify the move, do what works best for your body. Finally, Pilates is meant to be done slowly, so move at a speed that feels good.

