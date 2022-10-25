How Reformer Pilates Has Helped Transform Adele & Lose Weight?

Adele is a popular British songwriter and singers, with songs such as Chasing Pavements, Someone Like You, Rolling in the Deep, Skyfall, and more.

She's among the best-selling music artists in the world with numerous accolades, including the Brit Awards, Grammy Awards, and Primetime Awards.

Adele has recently been in the headlines for different reasons. The singer’s dramatic weight loss has been making the rounds, with her fans praising her for her new look.

She has also been quite open about her dislike towards dieting and working out, which has left fans wondering how the singer has gone through such a drastic weight loss transformation.

So, let’s look at Adele’s reformer Pilate’s workout routine that has transformed her by losing significant weight.

Adele Intense Reformer Pilates Workout Routine

Adele trained with Pilates instructor Camila Goodis who helped the singer kickstart her weight loss transformation journey.

The singer started her Pilates’ fitness classes with the X Factor judge – Ayda Field. It was also reported that she followed her Reformer Pilate routine with the Duchess of Sussex – Meghan Markle in the calming local classes.

Adele has never let her bodyweight define herself, indicating that her workout routine is to channel her excess energy and enhance her health. She says:

"Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it.”

Adele acknowledges her privilege of being able to spend time exercising with a personal trainer, which is not feasible for most people. In the initial stages of her fitness journey, the singer sometimes used to work out three times through the day: morning, noon, and night. It included various exercises such as cardio, boxing, hiking, and weight training.

Reformer Pilates is a low-impact exercise routine that not only helps in burning calories but also help in boosting her flexibility and strength. The utilization of the reformer machine makes it much more intense, due to its controlled movements. Pilates are similar to yoga exercises because of lesser spiritual connotations and comparatively quicker pace.

Adele has also been following the Sirtfoot diet that emphasizes the restriction of calorie consumption as well as focusing on consuming low calories and wholesome foods. Her diet routine generally consists of foods high in protein along with loads of fruit and green juices. She also likes to indulge in red wine and chocolate once in a while.

Overall, it's the commitment towards the fitness journey along with healthy eating habits that havehelped Adele lose weight and transform herself. Her goal was never to get a super skinny body but rather to get healthy, especially after surgery and pregnancy.

“People have been talking about my body for 12 years,” she says. “They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don’t care. You don’t need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size”.

Bottom Line

Adele has completely transformed herself with her fitness and diet routine that has not only helped her look good but feel good overall. She considers weight loss and her lifestyle changes a bonus, as she never wanted to get super skinny and considers herself an advocate of all body types.

The singer has never bowed down to societal pressure of how one’s body should look. Adele has gone through her fitness journey to enhance her health and to lead a healthy lifestyle.

