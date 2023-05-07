Pilates roll ups: Understanding the benefits and correct technique     

Roll ups are a classic Pilates exercise that primarily works on the core muscles and helps tone the abs. It challenges the abdominal muscles and is even more result-worthy than crunches and sit-ups. In fact, it is believed that roll ups are equal to six sit-ups and are a much more productive exercise to sculpt the midsection.

Apart from the core muscles, however, roll ups exercise also stretches and lengthens the hamstrings and back and offers a great full-body strengthening workout.

This exercise uses a full range of motion and involves more muscles than many other core-strengthening exercises. It also improves spinal mobility and also works on shoulder flexion mobility as a whole.

This exercise targets the abdominal muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

How to perform Pilates roll ups correctly?

To do this exercise, all you need is a Pilates mat and enough space. Though you can also use a few Pilates props such as a magic circle and resistance band to make the movement much easier and more convenient.

Follow the given instructions to do this exercise correctly and safely:

Lie on your back on the mat with your legs extended straight. Move your arms overhead in an arc until they get flat on the floor behind you. Make sure your head is resting between your arms and your body is in a straight line.

Now exhale and curl your head, shoulders and neck off the mat and start to roll up your body. As you roll, focus on sliding your ribs towards the pelvis and continue to do so through your spine.

Once you are all the way up, stretch your fingers towards your toes while maintaining the arc in your spine. Do not drop your arms, instead keep them parallel to the floor and lifted.

From there, extend your spine through your head, middle spine, lower spine, and neck and get into a sitting position. Exhale and roll back to the initial position.

Pilates roll ups with props

To make the roll up movement easier, you can also use a resistance band or a magic circle. Here’s how you can perform this exercise using these props:

With a resistance band

To do this, lie down on a mat and wrap the band around the balls of your feet. Position your arms down holding the band and then roll up while pulling onto the band. Roll back down and repeat.

With a magic circle

To do roll ups using a magic circle, lie down holding the magic circle just above your chest. Now roll up while squeezing onto the magic circle and then roll back down. Using this prop can help you focus on the movement of your spine.

It can be done using a magic circle. (Photo via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

What benefits does the Pilates roll ups exercise offer?

Roll ups are an amazing core strengthening exercise that offers some great full-body benefits, such as:

It increases core strength

One of the top benefits of practicing this exercise daily is its ability to boost your overall core strength and stability. An increased core strength not only helps with advanced exercises but also makes everyday movements and activities that require bending and lifting much easier and pain-free. Improved core strength will also reduce your risks of injuries and falls.

Studies suggest that roll ups are approximately 30 percent more effective than other core exercises like crunches.

It improves hip flexor strength and mobilizes the spine

Keeping aside from strengthening the core and abdominals, this exercise also improves strength in the hip flexor muscles by working on the flexibility of your entire body.

It mobilizes the spine, too and prevents back pain and injuries. A stiff spine can cause all kinds of pain and muscle injuries, however, practicing this exercise can help avoid all these problems and keep your spine safe and strong.

It promotes deep breathing

Proper breathing is very important while doing roll ups which in turn, improves circulation and promotes deep breathing. The movement and the breathing technique involved in this exercise massage the stomach organs and improve the functioning of your digestive system as well.

This Pilates move stretches and lengthens the hamstrings. (Photo via Pexels/Maksim Goncharenok)

Is the roll up exercise safe for everyone?

Roll ups are a safe and effective exercise that can be done by people of all fitness levels. However, if you are someone with severe lower back pain or acute disc pathology or if you have osteoporosis, then it's best to avoid this exercise.

If you also have ongoing muscle or joint problems, it's best to consult a doctor before attempting this exercise.

