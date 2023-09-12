Pilates vs. Weight Lifting: Which One Will You Choose?

Pilates vs. weight lifting, despite being a common subject of debate, are both equally unique in their approach to building strength and improving overall fitness. In the world of fitness, when it comes to fitness routines or fitness types, there is no shortage of the right routine for you. Yet, with all these options, pilates vs. weight lifting continues to be a very divisive choice among fitness enthusiasts.

Pilates vs. weight lifting both have a unique approach to fitness and strength training and are specific to individual fitness goals. In this article, we will get into pilates vs. weightlifting in detail to help you determine which one best suits your fitness goals.

Pilates vs. Weight Lifting: What Is Pilates and Is It for You?

Pilates increase flexibility and mobility (Image by Racool_studio on Freepik)

Pilates is a type of exercise that mainly focuses on the strengthening of flexibility through controlled movements. Pilates provides an array of benefits that includes controlled movements to enhance mobility, correct posture, and provide strength to the muscles. However, do not confuse it with yoga, as it has distinct features that focus more on the core muscles and consist of unique breathing techniques.

Pilates provides an enhanced spine with exercises that focus on the movement of the spine including flexion, extension, lateral, and rotation. The ability to move the spine in all directions increases mobility.

Pilates vs. Weight Lifting: Why Weightlifting Can Be Great for You

Weight Lifting helps in improving muscle growth (Image by Drazen Zigic on Freepik)

Weight training, as the name suggests, encompasses exercises involving additional weight, that may range from handheld weights like dumbbells to larger equipment such as barbells, medicine balls, and resistance machines. The primary goals of weight training are to increase strength, build muscle mass, and improve one's posture.

Weight training is highly effective for those seeking to lift heavy weights and promote muscle hypertrophy, aka muscle growth. It is particularly beneficial for individuals who aim to grow muscles and obtain that bulked aesthetic look. However, not all strength gained in the gym translates directly to real-life functional strength.

Choosing Between Pilates and Weightlifting

Which one should you choose? (Photo by The Lazy Artist Gallery/Pexels)

The answer to the question lies in considering what your fitness goals are. If you want higher muscle growth and you are interested in lifting heavy weights, a better option for you would be weight training. It will contribute to your muscle growth and strength in order help you lift more.

Meanwhile, if you are more inclined towards enhancing your mobility and core strength along with flexibility, pilates is a better choice for you. Pilates, being helpful in increasing flexibility, provides strength for movements and is a good option for injury prevention.

Both exercises can help you get defined muscles with a low percentage of fat and help you get a "toned" physique. Thus, it is better to choose the one that will keep you more motivated.

An interesting option for this is to combine both these exercises. Starting with pilates can help you maintain the body-mind connection and improve your form. The bodyweight exercises in pilates can make your body ready for weight lifting, thereby enhancing your further weightlifting endeavors.

Incorporating both of these in your routine offers a better approach to your fitness routines. On the days of pilates exercise, you focus on core and flexibility, and on weight lifting days, you work on hypertrophy. This enhances overall recovery.

Pilates vs. weight lifting both have their own perks and can easily be a part of your fitness routine either individually or combined. Whether you lift weights or perform pilates, it is necessary to remember that consistency is the way to achieve your desired fitness and overall well-being.