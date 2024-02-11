Pill stuck in the throat? Here’s what you can do

When you have a pill stuck in the throat and you cannot breathe, you are likely to feel awful. Most people have faced this problem at some point in their lives. Most of the time, we take the pill out by coughing, but sometimes, if the pill gets stuck and does not come out, it can be a nightmare. Many people, especially kids, have problems swallowing pills. If you are someone who has experienced this, you might have developed a fear of taking medications in the form of pills.

A pill, when stuck in our airway or windpipe, is painful and scary. This can happen to anyone, which is why it is important to know how to swallow a pill properly and how to help a person in case they choke on a pill and cannot take it out or dislodge it themselves.

Pill stuck in the throat? Hacks and remedies for this situation

Learn to give CPR (Image by Martin Splitt/Unsplash)

1. Stay calm: Most people panic and make it worse, as by panicking, their windpipe becomes tight. If you stay calm and cough, the pill can come out or pass and clear the obstruction.

2. Drink more water: Gulping down a lot of water is the most basic remedy for this problem.

3. The Heimlich Maneuver: This method is a very commonly used method, which can help remove anything stuck in the upper airway. This method is also called the abdominal thrusting method. You can do this method alone or with the help of someone.

4. CPR: When a person loses senses and cannot breathe or faints, the first thing that you should do is call the local emergency helpline. Till they arrive, you can give that person CPR and help them come back to their senses or at least breathe.

If you can see the foreign object clearly with your eyes, you can try to take it out with your fingers gently. However, if you cannot see it, try other methods and consult a doctor.

How to prevent it from happening

Pill stuck in the throat: Drink ample water to prevent it from happening(Image by Kayla Maurais/Unsplash)

If you are wondering why pills get stuck in the throat and how best to avoid it, check out these possibilities:

1. Many people try to swallow pills while lying down. This is not only dangerous but also a major reason why it gets stuck. So, push yourself up and swallow your pill the next time.

2. Lack of water can be another reason. Many people try to swallow pills without water and it gets stuck in the throat. Drink water before, during, and after swallowing the pill to avoid any complications.

3. If you cannot swallow or are scared, you can grind the pill or tablet and consume it with water as a paste or a liquid. The taste will likely be awful but you will not choke.

4. Ask your doctor if there are any other alternatives like syrups, liquid medications, or smaller pills if you think you can choke on bigger pills.

5. Since they have choked once, some people worry that it means they will choke again. Because of this reason, one can choke more often. It is like a one-time trauma, scarring your medicine-swallowing experience. Do not be scared and you will not choke.

If you have a pill stuck in your throat, do not take it lightly. If the pill goes to your windpipe, choking and asphyxiating can cause death. Learn the basics of CPR so that you can help a friend in need.