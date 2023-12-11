Trouble swallowing or dysphagia: Potential reasons behind it

Trouble swallowing, medically termed dysphagia, is a condition where you have difficulties swallowing. The causes of difficulty in swallowing vary from one person to another, but the condition is basically an indication of many different health problems, including brain disorders, nervous system problems, physical blockages and more.

People of any age can have trouble swallowing, however, it is more common among older adults. That’s because, with age, muscles start to deteriorate and make an individual more vulnerable to health problems, including dysphagia.

How to know if it's dysphagia?

Symptoms of dysphagia includes extreme cough, choking and more. (Image via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

People with dysphagia might experience the following signs and symptoms:

choking on food and water

a feeling of sharp pain in the throat while swallowing

coughing and vomiting the food out

a weird voice when drinking or eating

a feeling as if the food is stuck in the chest or throat

extreme heartburn

hoarse voice

stomach acid coming up into the throat

unexplained weight loss

Major reasons for difficulty in swallowing

Dysphagia can be caused due to several medical conditions. (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

There are several health conditions that can cause trouble swallowing. Some of the most common ones include:

Epiglottis: Epiglottis is a condition where the tissues in the epiglottis get inflamed and as a result cause trouble swallowing. It is a life-threatening problem that requires immediate medical care.

Brain tumor: Brain tumor can also cause dysphagia as the tumor can damage the nerve signals that indicate the muscles to swallow or move.

Myositis: It is an autoimmune disorder that weakens the muscles in the esophagus and throat.

Cancer: Certain cancers of the neck and head can cause trouble swallowing.

GERD: Acid reflux and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) can lead to dysphagia and cause symptoms like stomach pain, heartburn, bloating, burping, and more.

Multiple sclerosis: Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune problem that disrupts the nerves in the spinal cord and brain and restricts the swallowing movement.

Dementia: Dementia is associated with a variety of mental diseases and causes symptoms like trouble coordinating bodily functions, thinking and more. It can lead to dysphagia as well.

Hypothyroidism: The thyroid gland can cause swelling and lead to dysphagia.

Other causes of trouble swallowing can include:

breathing issues commonly caused by conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

cerebral palsy

cleft lip in babies

certain medicines

Treatment for trouble swallowing

Medications are prescribed for underlying causes of dysphagia. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Treatment for dysphagia mainly depends on the cause and the severity of the condition. For instance, if acid reflux is making it difficult for you to swallow, your doctor may prescribe some medications to treat the same.

Other possible treatment options can include:

Feeding tube: Your doctor may recommend this particularly if you are at serious risk of choking or you aren’t able to eat or drink at all.

Therapies: If you have a neurological disorder that is causing trouble swallowing, your healthcare provider may recommend certain therapies.

Customized diet: Your doctor may also recommend a customized diet to help prevent malnutrition and dehydration. He/she may recommend a liquid diet until the problem subsides.

Surgery: If your swallowing problem is due to abnormal growth in the esophagus, your healthcare provider may recommend surgery to remove it.

Muscle exercises: Certain muscle exercises can also help you get rid of dysphagia. Studies have shown that regular practice of muscle exercises can improve the strength and functionality of weak facial muscles and help you swallow foods and drinks more efficiently.

It is important to note that an occasional problem with swallowing is nothing serious as it subsides on its own. But, if you are frequently experiencing trouble swallowing along with symptoms like shortness of breath, vomiting blood, and severe cough, it is best to consult a medical professional immediately.