Piriformis Stretching To Get Rid Of Hip And Lower Back Pain

Piriformis stretching can put your lower body, especially your hip and lower back at ease. Hip and lower back pain can be debilitating, affecting daily activities and quality of life. One potential cause of this pain is a muscle called the piriformis. The piriformis muscle is located in the buttocks and is responsible for hip rotation. When this muscle becomes tight or inflamed, it can lead to pain in the hip and lower back. One way to alleviate this pain is through stretching the piriformis muscle, known as piriformis stretching.

The piriformis muscle attaches to the thigh bone (femur) and runs over the sciatic nerve, which is responsible for providing sensation and movement to the legs. When the piriformis muscle becomes tight, it can compress the sciatic nerve, leading to pain, tingling, and numbness in the hip, lower back, and legs. This condition is known as piriformis syndrome.

Best Piriformis Stretching Exercises For Your Hip And Lower Back Pain

Piriformis stretching can be an effective way to alleviate pain caused by piriformis syndrome. Here are a few stretches that can help:

1) Seated Piriformis Stretch:

Start by sitting on the floor with your legs extended in front of you.

Cross your right ankle over your left knee.

Use your left hand to gently pull your right knee towards your left shoulder.

Hold the stretch for 20-30 seconds, then switch sides.

This stretch targets the piriformis muscle by externally rotating the hip and can be done with minimal discomfort.

This is one of the best piriformis stretching exercises to do for your lower back. (Image via unsplash/Dane Wetton)

2) Supine Piriformis Stretch:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor.

Cross your right ankle over your left knee. Gently press down on your right knee with your left hand to deepen the stretch.

Hold the stretch for 20-30 seconds, then switch sides.

This stretch is similar to the seated stretch, but allows for a deeper stretch by using gravity to assist.

3) Pigeon Pose:

Start on your hands and knees.

Bring your right knee towards your right hand and extend your left leg behind you.

Lower your body towards the ground and rest your forearms on the ground.

Hold the stretch for 20-30 seconds, then switch sides.

This stretch targets not only the piriformis muscle but also the hip flexors and glutes, providing a more comprehensive stretch for the hip region.

It's important to note that piriformis stretching should be done gently and without pain. It is always best to start with a warm-up, such as a brisk walk, before stretching to help loosen the muscles. It's also important to stretch both sides evenly to maintain balance in the body.

Piriformis Syndrome Exercises To Avoid

It is also important to note that there are certain exercises that can exacerbate piriformis pain and should be avoided or modified. These include:

1) Deep squats:

Deep squats can put pressure on the piriformis muscle, causing irritation and pain. If you experience pain while doing squats, try modifying the exercise by using a narrower stance or avoiding going as deep.

2) Leg press:

The leg press machine can also put pressure on the piriformis muscle. If you experience pain while using this machine, try using a different exercise such as the leg extension machine or the calf raise machine.

The leg press is a dangerous exercise, especially if you've got piriformis syndrome. (Image via unsplash/Scott Webb)

3) Running:

Running can be a common cause of piriformis pain, particularly if the person has a tendency to overpronate (rolling inwards of the feet) which can lead to increased stress on the piriformis muscle. If you experience pain while running, try switching to a low-impact exercise such as cycling or swimming.

Alternative Ways To Treat Piriformis Syndrome, For When Piriformis Stretching Isn't Enough

In addition to piriformis stretching, other ways to alleviate pain caused by piriformis syndrome include:

1) Massage therapy:

Massaging the piriformis muscle can help to release muscle tension and improve blood flow. A trained massage therapist can use techniques such as deep tissue massage or trigger point therapy to target the piriformis muscle and alleviate pain.

2) Exercise:

Strengthening the hip muscles, such as the glutes and hip flexors, can help to take pressure off the piriformis muscle. Exercises such as the hip bridge, clamshells, and side-lying leg raises can help to strengthen these muscles and reduce the risk of piriformis syndrome.

3) Rest and ice:

Resting and icing the affected area can help reduce inflammation and pain. It's important to give the muscle time to heal, so avoid activities that cause pain until the muscle has fully recovered. Applying ice to the affected area for 15-20 minutes at a time can reduce inflammation.

Taking rest is the best way to relieve your body of the pain caused by piriformis syndrome. (Image via unsplash/Vladislav Muslakov)

4) Chiropractic help:

A chiropractor can help to align the spine and hips, which can help to reduce pressure on the piriformis muscle. Chiropractic adjustments can also help to improve the function of the piriformis muscle, reducing the risk of developing piriformis syndrome.

Piriformis syndrome is a common cause of hip and lower back pain. If you are experiencing pain in these areas, it may be worth considering piriformis stretching as a potential solution. Remember to speak with your healthcare provider before beginning any new exercise or stretching routine.

