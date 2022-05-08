7 Reasons why you need Rest and Recovery after Exercise

The term “no rest days” is widely thrown around amongst fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

It may provide a sense of motivation, but in reality, taking no rest days can prove quite detrimental to one’s health. In addition to experiencing an exercise burnout, you may face several other inconveniences, such as:

• Mild fever

• Nausea during a workout

• Extreme fatigue

• Prolonged muscle soreness

• Unusual hunger cravings

• Hitting a plateau

• Insomnia.

Recovery days help prevent burnout. Image via Pexels/Ivan Samkov

Of course, regular exercise is great, but if you aren’t giving your body the time off it needs, it will start to react poorly to your workouts.

Here's why rest and recovery days are important:

When we say rest, we don’t mean taking a week off after three weeks of working out every day. To avoid doing just that, it's advisable to take a day or two off every week.

On that note, let's have a look at seven benefits in having rest and recovery days:

#1 Allows muscles to repair and recover

If you care about your muscles, you’ll give them their much needed time to recover and repair from the damage sustained during workouts. Constant training hinders their growth and your performance by taking away recovery time.

#2 Replenishes glycogen

Your muscles store energy in the form of glycogen. Giving your body rest will allow these reserves to replenish themselves. Thus, you’ll have more energy for the next week.

#3 Reduces muscle fatigue and soreness

Providing your body with adequate rest after a few days of working out will give it time to recover from the soreness induced by workouts. Moreover, excess lactate build-up in the muscles gets drained, so you won’t have to deal with muscle cramps.

#4 Reduces risk of injury

Muscles and joints are most prone to injury when they have been constantly exercised without being given enough time to recover from the damage they sustain during exercises. Taking a day's rest ensures there is less stress placed on the muscles during your next workout.

#5 Improves performance

Contrary to popular belief, taking a day off will not slow you down. In fact, it’ll help you perform better. Your body and mind will be rejuvenated for more invigorating workout sessions. If you don’t rest, you may find yourself lacking motivation and/or energy.

#6 Aids with sleep

Insomnia is a big fallout of not taking adequate rest. Taking even one day off can improve your sleep quality and help reduce the possibility of sleepless nights.

#7 Rejuvenates mind

If you find yourself feeling moody or irritable when you haven’t had a rest day, you’re bound to see a shift in your mental state once you’ve taken a much needed break and time to recover. You'll enter the next week feeling refreshed and with a renewed sense of motivation to push yourself at the gym.

So turn a blind eye to people who tell you rest days slow you down. It doesn’t always have to be a day of lazing around doing nothing (but if that’s what you need, feel free to do it!). Rest days can also mean a day of cardio, yoga, spa, or enjoying a meal at your favourite restaurant.

