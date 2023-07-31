Plank dips: A dynamic core strengthening exercise

Plank hip dips, also known as plank dips, a variation of the traditional plank, add an extra challenge to the exercise, targeting not only the core but also other key muscle groups.

In this article, we explore the plank hip dips, how to perform it correctly and the muscles it engages.

Plank with hip dips: How to do it?

To perform a plank dips, follow these steps:

Starting position : Begin in a standard plank position with the forearms on the ground, elbows directly under the shoulders and toes touching the floor. Keep the body in a straight line from head to heels, engaging the core and glutes.

: Begin in a standard plank position with the forearms on the ground, elbows directly under the shoulders and toes touching the floor. Keep the body in a straight line from head to heels, engaging the core and glutes. Hip dip movement : Slowly rotate the hips to one side, bringing them closer to the ground without touching it. The rest of the body should remain stable and straight. Pause briefly at the bottom of the movement.

: Slowly rotate the hips to one side, bringing them closer to the ground without touching it. The rest of the body should remain stable and straight. Pause briefly at the bottom of the movement. Return to center : Lift your hips back to the starting position, and repeat the hip dip movement on the opposite side.

: Lift your hips back to the starting position, and repeat the hip dip movement on the opposite side. Repetition: Perform the exercise for the desired number of repetitions or time intervals.

Plank hip dips muscles worked

Plank dips are a dynamic exercise that works multiple muscle groups. (Image via Youtube/Health)

The plank dips are a multi-joint, dynamic exercise that engages various muscle groups, making it an excellent option for a full body workout.

The key muscles worked during plank dips include:

Core muscles: The primary target of the plank with hip dips is the core, which includes the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis and obliques. The rotational movement during the hip dip engages the obliques even more intensely than a regular plank, helping to improve core stability and strength.

Glutes: As you rotate your hips during the hip dip, the glute muscles (gluteus maximus, medius and minimus) work to stabilize your pelvis and maintain proper alignment.

Shoulders and upper back: The shoulders and upper back muscles, particularly the deltoids and trapezius, are engaged as they support your bodyweight and help maintain a strong plank position.

Quadriceps and hamstrings: The front and back of the thighs (quadriceps and hamstrings) contract to stabilize the legs during the exercise.

Lower back: The erector spinal muscles of the lower back play a role in stabilizing your spine and preventing excessive arching or rounding during the hip dip movement.

Hip flexors: The hip flexor muscles, including the iliopsoas and rectus femoris, work to control the movement of the hips during the dip.

Benefits of plank dips

Plank dips can enhance core strength, stability, balance and coordination. (Pavel Danilyuk/ Pexels)

Incorporating plank hip dips in your exercise routine offers several benefits:

Core strength : The exercise effectively targets and strengthens the entire core, enhancing stability and reducing risk of back pain and injuries.

: The exercise effectively targets and strengthens the entire core, enhancing stability and reducing risk of back pain and injuries. Improved balance and coordination : The rotational aspect of the hip dip challenges balance and coordination, promoting better proprioception and overall body control.

: The rotational aspect of the hip dip challenges balance and coordination, promoting better proprioception and overall body control. Enhanced flexibility : Performing plank hip dips can lead to improved hip and spinal flexibility, especially as you gradually increase your range of motion.

: Performing plank hip dips can lead to improved hip and spinal flexibility, especially as you gradually increase your range of motion. Time efficiency: As a compound exercise, plank hip dips work multiple muscle groups simultaneously, making it a time-efficient addition to your workout routine.

Plank dips are an effective and dynamic variation of the traditional plank, offering a comprehensive workout for the core and other major muscle groups.

By incorporating this exercise in your fitness regimen, you can improve core strength, stability, balance and coordination, contributing to better overall functional fitness.

Always ensure proper form, and start with modifications, if needed, gradually increasing the difficulty as you gain strength and confidence. Remember to consult a fitness professional or healthcare provider before starting any new exercise programme, especially if you have any existing medical conditions or concerns.