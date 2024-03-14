Planning on burning 1000 calories a day? Here are 8 easy ways

Burning 1000 calories a day is not an easy task, but it is not impossible either. When it comes to cutting and managing weight, a calorie deficit is important. So, if you’re trying to become healthy you have to make certain sacrifices and consistently work towards it.

By engaging in physical activities, you can burn a lot of calories and reach your desired weight and physique. You have to push past your limits if you want to transform yourself, as transformation doesn’t happen in a day. Further, you have to be patient with the process and yourself.

Burning 1000 calories a day: 8 easy ways to explore

1. Cycling

Burning 1000 calories a day with the help of cycling (Image by Coen Van De Broek/Unsplash)

Your calorie loss will depend on the intensity and speed at which you’re cycling. Whether it is road or mountain biking, you can burn a lot of calories both ways, and it is adventurous too.

Try to keep your pace high (15 mph) and cycle for at least 80-90 minutes if you want to burn 1000 calories at once and daily.

2. Running

Burning 1000 calories a day by just running (Image by sporlab/Unsplash)

Going on a run daily for an hour can help you burn 1000 calories if you run at 5-6 miles/hr. It also works almost every muscle in the body, which makes it a very popular exercise.

If you are new to sprinting, you can try brisk walking or jogging, till you get used to the pace.

3. Swimming

Swimming can help in burning 1000 calories a day (Image by Haley Phelps/Unsplash)

It will depend on your form and technique as some styles burn more calories than others. If you swim in cold water, you can burn even more calories than swimming in hot or normal temperatures.

Do it for 100-120 minutes and try a style like a butterfly stroke, if you are planning on burning 1000 calories a day.

4. Crunches and Sit Ups

Do a combination of crunches and situps to burn a thousand calories (Image by Fortune Vieyra/Unsplash)

You can do both these exercises at any place and anytime, as they both are similar and work a lot of muscles at once.

Do this combination daily for three sets of 15 reps each and strengthen your core, build muscles, and also lose a thousand calories.

5. HIIT

HIIT can be very effective in burning calories (Image by Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash)

Due to the after-burn effect, high-intensity interval training can burn a thousand calories per hour. You will have intense exercises with small periods of rest to recover.

Performing cardio or strength training continuously in HIIT can also boost lung capacity and improve blood flow in the body.

6. Walking

Walking and burning thousand calories a day (Image by Arek Adeoye/Unsplash)

If you’re just starting your weight loss journey, walking can be the best exercise, although not as effective as running.

You have to be patient if you want to burn 1000 calories just walking. Walking faster at 5 miles an hour can help you burn approximately 300 calories. You can try brisk walking and burn even more. Try walking for an hour in the morning and again at night, to burn the most amount of calories. You can also go for a walk after your meals, for better digestion.

7. Jumping rope

Jumping rope can be effective in burning 1000 calories daily (Image by Element5 Digital/Unsplash)

You can burn 12-18 Kcal per minute with the help of this equipment, so doing it daily for 90-100 minutes can help you burn a thousand easily.

It will also improve your cardiovascular health, endurance, and coordination. You can do it both indoors and outdoors, as it is an incredible and easy calorie-burning workout.

8. MMA

Burning 1000 calories a day in MMA (Image by Vladislab Bychkov/Unsplash)

Mixed martial arts involves kicking, grappling, boxing, jujitsu, and many more combinations. An hour of training not only makes you stronger and more disciplined, but it will make you burn a thousand calories without you even realizing it.

You can also try doing shadow boxing at home or merely using a punching back to take out your anger and be stress-free.

Choose activities that you think you will enjoy so that you can do them daily and for longer periods. Become consistent and disciplined if you want to lose weight and look healthy.

Do not forget to use a smartwatch or a device to track your lost calories. Have a healthy meal and remember to sleep for 7-8 hours for better recovery.