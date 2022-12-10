Potato Diet: What is It, Health Benefits & More

The potato diet is a short-term plan that claims to help with rapid weight loss. Though the concept dates back to 1849, it was revived by Tim Steele in his book 'Potato Hack: Weight Loss Simplified' in 2016.

He refers to potatoes as the best diet pill ever invented. It's claimed that the potato diet can help you lose one pound a day. The advocates of this diet also claim that potatoes can strengthen the immune system, improve gut health, and provide various nutrients for better health.

The potato diet is usually followed for 3-5 days. As of now, no scientific studies have been conducted to verify these claims. In this article, we will bring you an in-depth analysis of the potato diet, its benefits, drawbacks, and more.

Fundamentals of Potato Diet

Although there're no standardized instructions for this diet, there're some fundamental ideas that are required to be followed.

Here's a set of rules to abide by:

Only plain, cooked potatoes are to be consumed for three to five days.

Approximately 2-5 pounds (0.9-2.3 kg) of potatoes are suggested for each day.

Other foods, including condiments and toppings, such as mayonnaise, ketchup, butter, sour cream, and cheese are completely prohibited in this diet.

Salt should be avoided unless it's absolutely necessary.

For beverages, only water, plain tea, or black coffee are permitted.

Heavy exercise is not recommended while on this diet. You can do light walking or simple exercises.

Medications can continue as prescribed by your physician.

Unnecessary dietary supplements are also not recommended in this diet.

You can follow this list of bodyweight exercises while on this diet.

Can Potato Diet Help You Lose Weight?

Two to five pounds of potatoes provide only 530-1,300 calories, which are quite less if we take into consideration the daily requirement. There are enough studies that have associated weight loss with calorie-restricted diets.

That could be the only explainable reason for weight loss in people who're on this diet. Potatoes also contain the compound proteinase inhibitor 2 which can suppress hunger by inhibiting the digestion process, which can prevent a person from eating frequently.

The studies, published in two journals, Experimental and Therapeutic Medicine, and Bioscience, Biotechnology, and Biochemistry, have associated this compound with reduced digestion of protein. All that can lead to a bit of weight loss over the course of 3-5 days. It's recommended to return to a permanent diet after the phase is over, though.

Check out which is better for Thanksgiving: Mashed potatoes or potato stuffing?

Benefits of Potato Diet

The health benefits of potatoes can play some role in your health if you follow this diet. The potential benefits of this diet are listed below:

Potatoes are rich in vitamins and minerals: They're an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, potassium, folate, and iron.

They're an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, potassium, folate, and iron. Simple and feasible: The potato diet is comparatively easy to follow than other restrictive diets. Eating potatoes for 3-5 days is not a big deal for many.

The potato diet is comparatively easy to follow than other restrictive diets. Eating potatoes for 3-5 days is not a big deal for many. Potatoes are affordable: They're one of the cheapest vegetables, so this diet is quite affordable to follow.

They're one of the cheapest vegetables, so this diet is quite affordable to follow. Potatoes are high in fiber: Dietary fiber may play a role in preventing obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. Potatoes are a rich source of dietary fiber, which aids in digestion.

You can learn more about the health benefits of potatoes.

Foods to Eat and Avoid

Potatoes prepared without oil or condiments are recommended for this diet. You can include the following dishes in this diet:

Baked potatoes

Boiled potatoes

Steamed potatoes

Raw potatoes

Air-fried, oil-free hash browns

Air-fried, oil-free French fries

A minimum amount of salt is permitted in this diet, but sauces, condiments, and herbs are not allowed.

Drawbacks of Potato Diet

Potatoes lack many essential nutrients like trace minerals that are important for bodily functions. This diet is extremely restrictive and uncomfortable for many.

The author of “Potato Hack: Weight Loss Simplified” suggests that followers embrace hunger, which is unacceptable for many. The potato diet also lacks two essential macronutrients: protein and fat. Protein is essential for the repair and maintenance of muscles and tissues, while fat provide essential energy to the body.

Bottom Line

The potato diet can be extremely restrictive for many people. There's no scientific evidence proving the health benefits claimed by the advocates of this diet.

Eating potatoes continuously for five days can deprive you of many essential nutrients. The carb content can also trigger a spike in insulin level. Be aware of unscientific diet trends, and always follow a nutritious diet for better results.

Poll : 0 votes